You’ve probably already noticed the growing trend where insecure, pro-Covid vaccine fanatics conflate people questioning the rushed C19 vaccines with the concerns of the equally fanatical anti-vaccination crowd.

“Anti-vaxxer” is the new “That’s Racist!” It’s a cop-out that allows the Pro-vaccinated class to refuse to answer questions, or engage in any real argument about the vaccine’s potential short and long term effects.

It’s becoming that prevalent I’m surprised the COVID Communist movement hasn’t started paying people to deploy a vacuous term like “vaccine denier.”

It’s a curious phenomenon.

I say this because the “vaccinated class” insulting the “unvaccinated class” betrays a deep insecurity. This insecurity strongly infers that the “vaccinated class” aren’t all that confident in the C19 vaccine themselves.

Insults hide the fact that this “vaccinated class” know they’ve jumped off a cliff, and are praying like mad, that they don’t get entangled in the parachute, they’re told will save them.

The irony is, none of this is helping them sell the vaccine.

Calling me an “anti-vaxxer” isn’t going to make me sign onto a rushed project, that allows the government to inject me or my family with a substance that hasn’t gone through the same lengthy, rigorous checks and balances other vaccines have, to fight a virus they still haven’t categorically determined the origin of.

Further, there’s an active campaign against C19 treatments and the many doctors on the ground who are telling us that there are cheap, safe, and proven to be effective, medicines like Ivermectin that are as efficient at achieving herd immunity as the vaccine is.

There are too many unanswered questions. Far too many good doctors being silenced, and far too much silence from the government and media on the negative side effects of the C19 vaccines.

For the “vaccinated class” to deny this is either them being innocently sloppy in their own research, or worse, deliberately dishonest.

It’s telling when social media’s parade of twitchy, half-paralysed “I’m vaccinated, yay…ouch! I hurt” mob, usually aren’t singing the vaccine’s praises.

Instead, they’re putting everyone else down who hasn’t lined up and saluted their self-righteous display of bravado, by choosing to not follow them on their potentially life-threatening, pretentious crusade.

What happened to the 76-year-old legendary guitarist, Eric Clapton in May exemplifies the enormity of groupthink covidiocy.

Clapton, a critic of lockdowns, was labelled an “anti-vaxxer” for testifying to problems he’d experienced after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He told Italian architect and film producer Robin Monotti Graziadei, who put the video on Telegram, that he’d experienced severe reactions from his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Clapton then said:

“About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

The media, who, as Project Veritas has revealed, are paid big dollars for pushing the vaccine, lambasted Clapton as “anti-vaccine;” accusing the music legend of attacking the C19 vaccine. All said despite the fact that Clapton had chosen to get vaccinated.

Vulture magazine asserted that Clapton was ‘spreading Coronavirus misinformation,’ and seemed overjoyed at the increasing class segregation of the “vaccinated” from the “unvaccinated.”

Fittingly, Vulture salivated over Clapton’s lament that long-time friends in the industry, appear to be punishing him for speaking out, by distancing themselves from the musician.

As if to prove the connection between the money and the vaccine, Rolling Stone’s condemnation was more subtle. It included a long defence of the C19 vaccine.

R.S. explained that the UK’s MHRA, didn’t respond to Clapton’s testimonial, but ‘reiterated that “over 56 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have now been administered in the UK, saving thousands of lives.’

The UK governmental regulatory department circled back to the party-line:

“Our advice remains that the benefits of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca outweigh the risks in the majority of people. It is still vitally important that people come forward for their vaccination when invited to do so.”

It’s apt to finish with some lyrics from Clapton and Van Morrison’s anti-lockdown song, ‘Stand & Deliver’:

“Is this a sovereign nation, or a police state.

You better look out people.

Before it gets too late.”

Don’t be a Covidiot.

Questioning the legitimacy of an untested, rushed vaccine isn’t “anti-vaxx”, it’s pro-science, pro-people and pro-common sense.

