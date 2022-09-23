Communist Activists (and Lidia Thorpe) Lead Australian Flag Burning Protests

"I guess getting a lovely big pay-check of white-fella money to behave like a first-year dramatic arts student in the middle of the street outside Federation square is worth a bit of obvious hypocrisy in Lidia’s eyes."

Members of Socialist Alternative, Australia’s largest communist group, led a march through the Brisbane CBD which ended in the burning of the Australian flag. Other activists with the group attended and helped organise similar events and flag burnings in Sydney and Melbourne.

Advertisement

In Brisbane, around 100 attendees filed through the centre of the city led by Socialist Alternative UQ activists Priya De and William Sim.

William Sim and Priya De of Socialist Alternative lead the “Abolish the Monarchy” rally in Brisbane. Source: NCA Newswire

They marched underneath a banner calling for “No Cops, No Kings, No Capitalists” with the name of their group “Socialist Alternative” printed below in large red capital letters.

Advertisement

Priya De, one of the best-known Brisbane activists of the far-left extremist group, carried a megaphone with the name “Socialist Alternative” printed on the side.

Socialist Alternative supporters carry copies of the Socialist Alternative newspaper Red Flag while making the closed fist salute. Source: NCA Newswire

Numerous activists from the group carried copies of the Socialist Alternative magazine Red Flag underneath the giant banner with the name of the group while making the clenched fist communist salute.

Greens Brisbane City Councillor Jonathan Sri provided his personal branded folding gazebo for the event to help his fellow travellers keep the unseasonable Brisbane rain off their little noggins.

Apparently, neither Jonathan Sri nor any of the media in attendance thought that this red flag waving mob calling for the abolition of the police, the monarchy, the capitalist system of production while burning the Australian flag might just be left wing extremists, or that their obvious leadership of this march might be newsworthy. Weird hey?

In Sydney, the Marxists mostly confined themselves to promoting their upcoming no-doubt-totally-peaceful counter-protest against the Australian CPAC conference on October 1.

Advertisement

Socialist Alternative (complete with red flags) hands out leaflets for their CPAC Australia protest on October 1st. Source: Facebook.

Down in Melbourne, things went more to script. Lidia Thorpe let some of her angst out in the street again. The Greens senator for petulant pouting led a cheering mob in desecrating and then burning the flag of the country she supposedly swore to serve in the Australian senate, while gloating over the death of the Queen she supposedly swore that oath to.

I guess getting a lovely big pay-check of white-fella money to behave like a first-year dramatic arts student in the middle of the street outside Federation square is worth a bit of obvious hypocrisy in Lidia’s eyes.