Communists to Protest CPAC Australia

Australia’s largest communist group is organising to protest outside an Australian conservative conference in Sydney next month.

Socialist Alternative, the group behind the protest, have declared that conservatives including sitting MPs and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott: “can’t be allowed to have a meeting in Sydney without us taking a stand against them.”

I know, communists. In 2022. Talk about zombie politics.

It’s actually a credit to that old embezzling drunken domestic rapist Karl Marx that even three decades after his ideas came crashing down with the Berlin wall there are still brain-dead unimaginative stunned bunny-rabbits in universities parroting them.

I’m sure he’s looking up from hell proudly.

The protest is being held under the banner of two Socialist Alternative front groups: Campaign Against Racism and Fascism (CARF) and Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR). Owen Marsden-Readford an activist with both CARR and Socialist Alternative gave an interview with Paul Gregoire of the Sydney Criminal Lawyers blog promoting the protest, stating that:

“CPAC is the peak gathering of the far-right in Australia. It’s Christmas for bigots. It’s a conference full of people like Tony Abbott, Katherine Deves and Nigel Farage… We can’t just let them get away with that. We don’t want to let them use a conference like this to build their forces and increase their influence in society. We want to be able to counter that.”

Owen Marsden-Readford was last seen as a part of the skinny-armed shouty socialist protest that recently screamed down and hilariously humiliated former PM Malcolm Turnbull at the University of Sydney. It appears now he wants to go after former PM Tony Abbott as well. Perhaps he’s trying to collect the set?

The Conservative Political Action Conference was founded in 1974 by the American Conservative Union and Young Americans for Freedom. At their first meeting then governor of California Ronald Reagan gave his famous “Shining City Upon a Hill” speech that would ultimately help propel him into the presidency.

Australia’s first CPAC was held in August 2019 and the same communists from Socialist Alternative protested back then, with one Socialist Alternative activist Chloe Rafferty being arrested for attacking an attendee with a cup of coffee. This year’s is due to be held on October 1 in the Sydney CBD. The venue has had to be kept secret since groups like Socialist Alternative will almost certainly try and intimidate venue owners.

For those unsure if Socialist Alternative qualifies as “communist” or not, here’s a picture taken from the Socialist Alternative Sydney Facebook page of an event they held last Thursday night titled “A Rebels Guide to Lenin”.

Not exactly subtle hey?

So an avowed communist group is going to try and disrupt a conference attended by a former Prime Minister, sitting MPs, former MPs, a former MEP in the person of Nigel Farage, as well as presenters and writers from some of the biggest media outlets in Australia because apparently, the members of that latter group are “too extreme”.

What a world, hey?

If this protest gets violent and confrontational like the last one did in 2019 the funniest part will be guessing the Guardian Australia headline. My bet is on “Heroic anti-fascists crush neo-Nazi rally” or some such.