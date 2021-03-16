Cancel Culture Is About Control, The Grammys Just Proved It

Cancel Culture is not about censoring offensive content. It's about control.















Just days after it was announced that Looney Toons character, Pepé Le Pew, had been officially cancelled for encouraging “rape culture,” the woke Grammys hosted a performance so vulgar, that the National Center on Sexual Exploitation said it “could have been cut from a hardcore pornographic film.”

NCOSE’s slammed the CBS broadcast of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of the song “WAP,” saying it “contributed to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping.”

“CBS allowed a glamorization of stripping and prostitution to be broadcast in front of a national audience – a portion of which were children – for no other reason than for TV ratings,” Dawn Hawkins, NCOSE’s senior vice president and executive director said in a statement.

Hawkins continued, “Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women. CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization’ of porn culture.”

While many have rightly highlighted the progressive Left’s double-standards, especially after recently taking the axe to 60-year-old children’s books, gendered potatoes, and cartoon skunks, it’s important to understand that these things are not really being “cancelled” because they are phobic, sexist, or racist.

“Cancel Culture” is not about censoring offensive content. If it were, we wouldn’t have Cardi B, or half of what passes as “entertainment” today. It’s about control. It’s about silencing the opponent. It always has been. That’s why the double-standards are so evident and the hypocrisy, so blatant.

Does anyone really believe these people are convinced that a cartoon love-drunk skunk is worse for kids than watching Cardi B swinging on a stripper pole near-naked while singing about “whores in the house” and “wet-a** p***y”? Of course not. They know exactly what they’re doing, and protecting the innocence of children and advancing social justice causes is not it.

That’s why they rage against Christmas carols like “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” while vulgar figures with greater influence on the culture are entirely overlooked, or even celebrated and promoted as icons.

Their double-standards don’t merely prove they’re hypocrites. They prove they have another agenda. They want to desensitize us to their unsolicited intrusion into our lives. Before long, telling us what books we cannot read to our children will become telling us what books we must read to our children.

Make no mistake, “Cancel Culture” is nothing short of a political power flex. The language of social justice is simply employed to justify tyrannical demands for dominance while silencing objectors as phobic, sexist, racists.

The Grammys, and the deafening silence from the progressive Left, is proof that these sorts only exploit social justice causes when there’s political power to be gained in the process.

So, while we’re busy debating the morality of Pepé Le Pew’s romantic exploits, and whether it’s ethical to assign a gender identity to a vegetable, these people are preparing for something far more sinister than deleting our children’s bedtime stories and daytime cartoons.

It starts with cancelling fictional characters we can live without. It’ll move to cancelling political parties, ideologies, and religious beliefs. It’ll end with cancelling people.

Don’t be distracted with debates about whether or not Dr Suess is a White Supremacist, or whether Pepé Le Pew is a rapist. They already know they’re not, and more than that, they don’t care either way. It’s all just a cover for tyranny because feigned virtue is merely the mask and cloak of those striving for total control and absolute dominance over our lives.

