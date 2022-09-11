Malcolm Turnbull Attacked by Communists, Blames Fascism

"Turnbull, who was sadly our country’s prime minister from 2015 to 2018, was supposed to be speaking at a Sydney University Law Society event when the Marxist mob stormed into the building unopposed by either university security, Turnbull’s bodyguard, or anyone else."

Proving yet again that the ex-Prime Minister remains as clueless as a stunned baby bandicoot in a second-hand spacesuit. In the aftermath of his speaking engagement at the University of Sydney being shut down by communists, Malcolm Turnbull immediately blamed fascism.

Speaking to Guardian Australia (the left-wing outlet he helped organise the funding for) Mr Turnbull declared that the protest was:

“At odds with every value Sydney University holds… There were at least 100 students sitting in the lecture room, wanting to hear me speak and take questions. These fascists, that’s really the only description or the best description, were screaming at them as much as at me.”

Which proved hilarious to anyone with a passing knowledge of the Australian university system (an environment where followers of Mussolini or Hitler are rather sparse on the ground) and even more hilarious to anyone who recognised the former Prime Minister’s prime interlocutor as SRC Education Officer Deaglan Godwin. Mr Godwin is better known as a USyd campus organiser for the communist group Socialist Alternative.

Turnbull, who was sadly our country’s prime minister from 2015 to 2018, was supposed to be speaking at a Sydney University Law Society event when the Marxist mob stormed into the building unopposed by either university security, Turnbull’s bodyguard, or anyone else.

When NSW Police did arrive, it was only to gently guide the screaming socialist students out of the building with the customary kid gloves. One can only imagine the reaction from authorities had right-wing protesters tried the same stunt with Julia Gillard or Kevin Rudd.

Some outlets weren’t as blind as our short-sighted former PM, the USyd student rag Honi Soit pointed out the identity of both Mr Godwin and his fellow protester and Socialist Alternative activist Owen Marsden-Readford (who possesses a strangely upper-class double-barrelled name for a student Trot).

Even the stenographers at the Daily Mail managed to point out that the attackers were socialists rather than goose-steppers (although they wrongly identified them as being a part of an entirely different Marxist group). When you’re more clueless than the indentured interns the Daily Mail uses to rapidly copy other people’s copy, perhaps it’s time to realise that maybe your party was right to dump you after all?