‘Whiteness’ Crisis Disinformation: Biden Continues to Spread Lies

“The hypocrite in chief, who has weaponised law enforcement against political opponents, said, he stands for ‘rejecting political extremism and rejecting political violence.'”

Avatar photoBy Rod Lampard May 17, 2023

The leader of the free world has once more denounced ‘white supremacism’ without defining the term.

Joe Biden made the remarks in an address to Howard University’s graduating class over the weekend.

The predominately black school was forced to listen to another rendition of the President’s, “I’m hip too,” as the 80-year-old, declared, “The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy.”

Biden then muttered, “I’m not just saying this because I’m at a black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.”

The joyless performance featured a fresh reappearance of Biden’s 2022 slogan: “Anyone not a Democrat, is to be viewed as a domestic terrorist.”

Half the speech was also dedicated to race, racism, and race-baiting.

Joe even managed to attack Trump.

Reminding his captive audience of the politicised, tragic 2017, fringe White Nationalist march in Charlottesville, Biden falsely linked the former Republican president with the sin of White Nationalism, stating, “And what did you hear?  That famous quote.  When asked about what happened, that famous quote. ‘There are very fine people on both sides.’”

Biden then brandished a brave tale of how he began fighting Neo-Nazism alone, adding, “That’s when I knew — and I’m not joking — that’s when I knew I had to stay engaged and get back into public life.”

The hypocrite in chief, who has weaponised law enforcement against political opponents, said, he stands for “rejecting political extremism and rejecting political violence.”

Adding to this bulldust, Biden stated, “Again, let’s be clear: There are those who don’t see you and don’t want this future [for all Americans].

“There are those who demonize, and pit people against one another.  And there are those who do anything and everything, no matter how desperate or immoral, to hold onto power.”

Whoever wrote this speech hasn’t been paying attention.

Everything the current Democrat President said he’s against, he’s proven to support.

Biden is not above race hate, political extremism, demonising, and pitting people against each other. Neither is he above encouraging political violence (see a brief list of examples here, here, here, here, here, and here).

Additionally, notice how Biden used the speech to demonise Republicans as racists and infer that all political opponents and white people were potential terrorists.

What makes Biden’s speech worse is his flippant use of “white supremacism.”

Woke supremacists now define “white supremacism” as “whiteness.”

Jewish writer, David Horowitz warned us of this combative Cultural Marxist spin on language in 1999.

He called it ‘Kitsch Marxism.’

The former 1960s left-wing radical explained Leftists use these new vocabularies and concepts – like ‘whiteness vs. blackness’ in place of ‘bourgeois vs. proletariat’ – in order to ‘rescue themselves from moral defeat.’

Instrumental in these Woke social constructs is the ‘idea that the Left itself is the redeeming power, the social messiah through whom the world of social justice is born.’

By example, Horowitz referred to the late 1990s and attempts to link investigations into Bill Clinton’s extramarital relationships, with racism.

In sum, Clinton wasn’t a sinful man, caught red-handed cheating with a 22-year-old Whitehouse intern. Clinton was a “black man” being chased by “white supremacists.”

Comments from the NAACP’s Julian Bond supported claims that Clinton’s “persecution” at the hands of “white” men, was because Clinton probably had ‘black ancestry.’

Quoting, Nobel honouree, Toni Morrison in the New Yorker, Horowitz, said, Morrison gave a, “full-blown expression of these attitudes, writing, ‘white skin notwithstanding, [Clinton] is our first black president. Blacker than any actual black person who could ever be elected in our children’s lifetimes.’”

He then added, “After all, Clinton displays almost every trope of blackness.”

Morrison defined “blackness” in socio-economic terms, helping make the term synonymous with Marx’s “oppressed class.”

Horowitz aptly described the nonsense as “corrosive, and loopy anti-white logic.”

“Blackness” was to be equated with sinlessness, and “Whiteness” with sinners.

This is because – reads the Critical Race Theory mythos – only “white people can be racist.”

No doubt Team Biden was looking for any political capital the Woke White House could squeeze out of Daniel Penny’s fatal citizen’s arrest of Jordan Neely in a New York City Subway.

The self-adulation, and buzzwords like “banning chokeholds,” and “George Floyd” gave the pretence away.

Here’s the Democrat President creating division, while slamming division.

Here’s the same man creating a crisis, only to present himself as the solution to that crisis.

Notably, this is same president who has given USD $75 billion dollars, no questions asked, in aid to Ukraine – a besieged nation that has in its ranks a brigade with actual Neo-Nazis.

Morally bankrupt politicians who throw the term “white supremacy crisis” around like butter on bread, ad nauseum, would turn their own mothers in for saying milk was white.

From a political and theological perspective, the speech denouncing “whiteness,” was complete garbage.

The only thing Joe Biden is sincere about is helping his handlers hold onto power.

By effectively declaring “whiteness a crisis,” Joe Biden has once again openly chained his chair to the insidiousness of Intersectionality, and Marx’s murderous, Promethean monstrosity.

'Whiteness' Crisis Disinformation: Biden Continues to Spread Lies

