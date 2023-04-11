Investigation Suggests Biden ‘Co-ordinated’ FBI Raid on Trump at Mar-A-Lago

Evidence suggests the FBI raid on Trump’s home in August 2022 was ‘coordinated’ by the Biden White House with the help of the Department of Justice.

New information obtained by America First Legal appears to make the initial, cosy, White House position of plausible deniability completely untenable.

Following the FBI’s Mar-A-Lago raid, the Biden administration firmly denied any connection.

As recorded by Politico, at the time of the raid, White House Press Secretary, Jean-Pierre, ‘reiterated the DOJ’s independence from the President,’ stating:

“The president [had] not [been] briefed, [nor was Joe Biden] aware of it.”

“No one at the White House was given a heads-up, we learned about this just like the American people did,” added Biden’s Press Secretary.

This is now in question.

Information recently uncovered by America First Legal points to the Biden administration having a direct role in the raid.

Advertisement

/1 🚨THREAD — records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.https://t.co/JapM7ZFq4k pic.twitter.com/O9fne5qRD1 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

Unpacking the significance of their investigation, AFL explained: “The Biden White House & DOJ coordinated to obtain the Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for the law enforcement raid by way of a ‘special access request.’”

In other words, the FBI raid on Mar-A -Lago was based on the (by all appearances trumped up notion) Trump was withholding ‘unacknowledged (not for the public) SAP material.’

This is something President Trump denies, which suggests the material on hand (presumably for his presidential library) was ‘acknowledged SAP,’ and could be publicly disclosed.

Advertisement

Addressing the Biden White House leaning on plausible deniability, AFL said the White House must have known about the DOJ unleashing the FBI on a political opponent.

“There are substantial discrepancies between what the Archives has told Congress and what appears in its internal communications,” AFL added.

“For example, Acting Archivist Debra Wall told Republican Mike Turner on August 16, 2022, that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) ‘had not been involved in the DOJ investigation or any searches that it has conducted.’”

The ‘stunning’ findings raise doubt over public declarations made by the Biden administration.

Given the high-impact optics of a former President’s home being raided by the FBI, the Biden administration would have to have known the DOJ was unleashing a precedent for political purposes.

The evidence presented by AFL supports this hypothesis.

Countering the Woke administration’s denials, AFL said, the information they’ve received, “suggests that NARA was misleading Congress about the White House’s role in the shocking raid of President Trump’s home, and the fact that the Biden White House was acting “on behalf of” the DOJ.”

Going further, America First Legal said, “The special access statute authorizes special access requests to an incumbent president ONLY when the records in question are needed for “the conduct of current business” of the White House.”

Speaking to the weaponizing of law enforcement against political opposition leaders, AFL quipped: “Providing documents to the DOJ for purposes of a criminal investigation is not the “current business” of the White House.”

Based on the new information AFL has upped the ante, filing a request with ‘NARA to turn over records related to the Biden White House’s involvement in the politically motivated raid of President Trump’s home.’

AFL’s investigation seems to prove what many have suspected: the Mar-A-Lago stunt is part of a wider attempt by Woke Democrats to purge a key political opponent.

The new information further reveals the rabid nature of Biden’s banana republic, and the lengths to which the radical Left will go, in order to silence such a high-profile opposition leader.

For full disclosure, America First Legal is a DC-based not-for-profit legal advocacy group for equality before law.

The organisation has the oversight of five board members and is led by former Trump Administration personnel, Stephen Miller, and Gene Hamilton.