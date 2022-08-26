Mar-A-Lago Raid Was Political: Trump Invited FBI to Review Documents Months Ago

Not only did the FBI have past knowledge about the documents in question (they’ve known since 2019 and did nothing), Trump’s passports were illegally taken, and he had been cooperating with authorities for months prior to the shock home invasion.

The political vultures circling Trump at Mar-a-Lago may be in for a long wait.

Advertisement

Increasing pressure is on the Biden administration to justify their apparent use of the FBI to raid the former president’s home in early August, as new information raises questions about its legitimacy.

Not only did the FBI have past knowledge about the documents in question (they’ve known since 2019 and did nothing), Trump’s passports were illegally taken, and he had been cooperating with authorities for months prior to the shock home invasion.

Advertisement

The former president had invited the FBI to visit Mar-a-Lago in June.

‘The agents were shown a basement storage room with boxes of documents and memorabilia from when Trump was president,’ Epoch Times explained.

During the visit, ‘one agent who saw the storage room,’ thanked Trump’s lawyers, allegedly saying, “Thank you. You did not need to show us the storage room, but we appreciate it. Now it all makes sense.”

Additionally, Newsweek reported that dialogue between Trump and relevant authorities had been going on for 18 months, ‘the Trump camp and the Archives [being] engaged in a back-and-forth which resulted in the return of 15 boxes (and some additional documents).’

The area of concern, Newsweek asserted, was Trump’s “private collection,” said to ‘include material that Trump apparently thought would exonerate him of any claims of Russian collusion in 2016 or any other election-related charges.’

Advertisement

Acting on information from a ‘confidential human source,’ the FBI and DOJ have justified the raid on the belief that Trump was concealing sensitive material regarding American nuclear capabilities.

However, a former Trump official told Newsweek, “Trump was particularly interested in matters related to the Russia hoax and the wrong-doings of the deep state. […] I think he felt, and I agree, that these are facts that the American people need to know.”

The source said, “Trump may have been planning to use them as part of a 2024 run for the presidency.”

Advertisement

Trump has cause for concern with never-Trumpers, such as (Republican) Liz Cheney, insisting the FBI raid on Trump’s residence was not politically motivated while expressing in the same breath, “we have to make sure that [Trump] is not our [2024] nominee.”

Cheney chairs the January 6 committee. A convenient buttress for the Biden presidency, which looks set to stop a formidable political opponent – to use Cheney’s words – “from ever being in a position of power again.”

The “insurrection at the capitol” chair is adamant that Trump’s questions about the 2020 coronation of Joe Biden, are a threat to democracy.

Bellowing the narrative, Cheney said, “characterizations of U.S. elections as rigged is dangerous and disrupts the fundamental function and principle at the centre of our constitutional republic.”

In not-so-good news for Trump haters, the fallout from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago continues to worsen.

Questions about the raid’s legitimacy come amidst the release of explosive claims from Mark Zuckerberg during the Joe Rogan podcast declaring that Facebook buried news of Hunter Biden’s laptop at the behest of the FBI for seven days during the 2020 election.

Insurrection much?

As the meme chimed: “Maybe it’s not what they’re trying to find on him, but what Trump might have on them.”

WATCH:

The FBI rigged the 2020 election. https://t.co/GjRjMVUY8T — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2022