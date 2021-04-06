The LNP Prepares for War While Far-Left Australian Labor Pampers to the Privileged

Which party has its head in the clouds, and which party is in tune with the corrosive state of the world?















Instead of wasting time making childish digs at Australian opposition leader, Anthony Albanese’s misspoken gaffe, last week’s criticisms of the alternative Prime Minister and his party, should have been deeper, and a lot more sober-minded.

Albanese’s gaffe, telling reporters that we can all charge our Labor ordained, tax-free shiny “non-luxury” electric cars at night with solar power, was an honest mistake.

It was clear enough he meant that those Labor subsidised electric cars can charge overnight on Labor subsidised “renewable energy”, with workers (tax-payers) paying an arm and a leg for the privilege.

Humour about the gaffe aside, pointing out the gaffe was pointless.

The white noise “sound bite” distracted the Australian public from the Labor Party conference, where they announced a range of far-left election proposals; ironically, suppressed debate on the Communist Chinese Party thanks to Penny Wong; and scuttled in-party opposition to legitimising the current Islamist antisemitic leaders of the Palestinians, by recognising the Palestinian territories as a Palestinian State (another Penny Wong move).

The Australian reported, “former federal MP Michael Danby, was prevented from speaking on the proposed resolution.’ In addition, Labor senator Kimberley Kitching was barred from binding Labor to equating the CCP’s treatment of the Uighur’s with genocide.” (Wednesday, 31st March 2021)

Labor is buoyed by a recent win in Western Australia, which has essentially brought the state under one-party rule, and they’re on the ‘Culture War’ warpath to see if Australians will do the same for them on a Federal level.

This utopian hubris, however euphoric it may make the belligerent far-left feel, may be short-lived.

The real gaffe Australia’s alternative Prime Minister has made is his decision to lead the Labor Party to an election on a platform very similar to that of far-left British Socialist, and former Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Morrison vs. Albanese is looking like Johnson vs. Corbyn, with the opposition leader revealing that he has no real plan, other than to accuse the LNP of having no real plan, stating that Morrison has no “post-pandemic plan for women, jobs, climate change, and First Nations people.”

The 2022 election (which could be sooner if legacy media speculation has any insider merit) is looking like a rehash of Britain’s Boris Johnson underdog race against the more hegemonically fortified radical leftist, Jeremy Corbyn.

This was hinted at from within the Labor Party when Michael Danby criticised members for adopting Corbyn’s plan for “unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state, but also his Stalinist methods by suppressing debate on the foreign policy motions.” (ibid)

Earlier in the month, Australian/Israel and Jewish Affairs council’s Dr Colin Rubenstein, called it “problematic” because ‘it denies negotiation with Israel as part of the two-state solution.’

Ergo, the Labor Party is effectively affirming the Palestinian rejection of negotiation with Israel, and, in a nutshell rewarding antisemitic sentiment, in exchange for quick political capital squeezed from the post-modern vine of virtue signalling.

Labor’s platform shows it’s unconcerned with doing real work to combat immediate threats to the Australian people; that its only concern is with appealing to policies that seek to answer threats manufactured by the people they share an ideology with.

Labor are navel-gazing about electric cars, fantasizing about apocalyptic climate change, preaching about what white people are not doing for black people, what men are not doing for women, and lining up the ABC’s to be replaced in schools by the LGBTQAAI+, BLM and CRT.

Meanwhile, the Morrison government, for all its obvious flaws, such as their COVID-19 downgrade of civil liberties, flirting with quality killing identity politics quotas, and pushing policies based on the Climate Change religion is, however fostering a return to pre-COVID normal, economic recovery, improvements in defence capabilities, real action on caring for the environment, countering a racist, belligerent, and anti-Christian, Chinese Communist Party, as well as building the QUAD, a partnership with four key nations who share Australia’s national security concerns.

More electric cars aren’t going to save Australians from a militarised South Pacific, with Communist Chinese Party beachheads, and forward staging bases, all pointing in our direction, designed to intimidate and coerce, should we not agree to tow the Leninist-Maoist Party line.

Tax-payer funded renewables, and gender fairies in schools aren’t going to save jobs, help bring back manufacturing, reduce mental health issues, or prepare Australians for a future that appears more and more troubled by society’s surrender to ideologies at war with healthy Western traditions, and it’s surrender to antichrists, bent on taking power, for power’s sake.

Which party has its head in the clouds, and which party is in tune with the corrosive state of the world?

Which party is taking its role as a Government for the people, in that world seriously, and which party is too busy powdering its face for the cameras to notice?

At the moment, when it comes down to a choice between the two, the LNP is the undisputed winner. Vote accordingly.

