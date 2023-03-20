The End Is Nigh For the Prophets of Doom

"Don't get me wrong, judgement will and does come over people due to sin, but it has nothing to do with you driving your car to work and/or you having steak for dinner."

I know hysteric climate activists have been getting it wrong for a long time, but if you really want a sure sword with which you can slay this dragon and any other dragon of doom and of complete destruction of mankind, try this one.

“I will never again curse the ground because of man, for the intention of man’s heart is evil from his youth. Neither will I ever again strike down every living creature as I have done. 22 While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease. (…) 7 And you, be fruitful and multiply, increase greatly on the earth and multiply in it.” 8 Then God said to Noah and to his sons with him, 9 “Behold, I establish my covenant with you and your offspring after you, 10 and with every living creature that is with you, the birds, the livestock, and every beast of the earth with you, as many as came out of the ark; it is for every beast of the earth. 11 I establish my covenant with you, that never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood, and never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.” 12 And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: 13 I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth.” Genesis 8:21b–22, 9:7–13

Just as a side note, the passage above is a promise and a command from God to mankind to multiply and increase greatly, because God will always provide a suitable place for that to happen. The sign of the perpetuity of this promise is the rainbow God puts in the sky from time to time.

But, this is the generation that, under the banner of the rainbow, sends prophets of doom out to proclaim mass destruction and seeks to stop people from obeying the command to increase greatly and multiply. This is the spirit of the anti-Christ; the spirit that denies God at every turn.

Don’t get me wrong, judgement will and does come over people due to sin, but it has nothing to do with you driving your car to work and/or you having steak for dinner. That is a false gospel that offers a false hope. That kind of gospel is conducive to virtue signalling though, I will give you that…

Do you want to avoid judgement? Stop listening to Greta and start listening to Jesus:

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. 18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God. 19 And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. 20 For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. 21 But whoever does what is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.” John 3:16–21