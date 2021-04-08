European Rights Court Backs Compulsory Vaccinations for Children

According to reports, Thursday's ruling is the first time a European rights court has ruled on compulsory vaccinations.















The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that European countries can legally require children to be vaccinated despite the beliefs and opinions of parents.

Compulsory vaccines can be viewed as “necessary in a democratic society,” the Strasbourg, France-based court said on Thursday.

The ruling comes in support of the Czech Republic’s decision to fine a father who refused to vaccinate his son and daughter.

Pavel Vavricka argued that mandatory vaccinations infringed on his family’s right to a private life.

Five other families filed similar suits after their children were denied admission to preschools and nurseries due to their vaccine status.

In a 16 to 1 vote, the judges back the Czech legislation which requires all children to receive two combination vaccines.

“The objective has to be that every child is protected against serious diseases, through vaccination or by virtue of herd immunity,” the court said. “The Czech health policy could therefore be said to be consistent with the best interests of the children who were its focus.”

Objectors have raised legitimate concerns about the precedent of the government mandating any form of medical procedures on the public.

As governments around the world continue to flirt with the idea of implementing a vaccination passport scheme, Former Texas representative Dr Ron Paul warned the acceptance of such a measure would be an admission that the government owns your life, body, and freedom.

“The vaccine passports might be the one that, or hopefully, that the people finally wake up,” Dr Paul said on Monday’s edition of the ‘Ron Paul Liberty Report.’

“That’s enough. I’m not going to put up with a passport identifier in my body. I mean that is a sacrifice that solidifies the whole concept that our lives belong to the government.”

Dr Paul went on to say: “The government doesn’t give us our liberty and that is what they are teaching us now. They are giving us our liberty back one piece at a time. But I can guarantee you one thing, if you think you are going to get all your liberty back by one piece at a time, it ain’t going to happen. This is why we have to take a stand. Vaccine passports can’t be allowed to go on because that makes it even worse. But the whole rest has to stop.”

The former presidential candidate has long warned of the dangers of compulsory vaccinations, describing it as the worst form of totalitarianism.

“The rise of mandatory and forced vaccination legislation should send a chill up every single spine,” Dr Paul previously said. “That the government can force you to accept any kind of medicine and inject you against your will is totalitarianism at its worst!”

C.S. Lewis offered a similar warning in his day, suggesting therapeutic totalitarianism may be the most oppressive of all.

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive,” Lewis said. “It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies.

“The robber barons cruelty may sometimes sleep, but cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

The question is why anyone in their right mind would want the same people who regard abortion and euthanasia as “medical procedures” to possess the power to mandate medical procedures against our will.

