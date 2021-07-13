Petition Opposing Mandatory Vaccinations Gathers Over 260k Signatures

While social media "fact-checkers" have dismissed the claim that compulsory vaccinations against the virus would violate the Code, the petition sends a loud message to politicians that a large number of Australians will not accept mandatory vaccines.













A petition against mandatory C0VID-19 vaccinations in Australia has attracted more than 260k signatures.

The e-petition, to the House of Representatives entitled “No Mandatory C0VID-19 Vaccination,” claims that it would be a violation of the Nuremberg Code if C0VID-19 vaccines were made mandatory in Australia.

The Nuremberg Code is a set of ethical standards developed after WWII barring experimentation on human subjects without their consent.

The petition asks the House to uphold the Code by rejecting mandatory vaccinations against the virus.

Fact-checkers have been quick to dismiss the claim that compulsory jabs would breach the Code, arguing that the vaccines have been “approved” and are, therefore, no longer “experimental”; that the Code is not law; and that we’re currently in a “public health crisis.”

Last week, Sydney law firm G&B Lawyers issued a letter to Australia’s Minister for Health and Aged Care on behalf of various persons affected by the decision mandating residential aged care workers to receive the vaccination.

“Our clients are concerned about the legality of the Decision,” the law firm stated. “The purpose of this letter is to seek information from you as to the authority to make the Decision.”

If you wish to sign the petition, which closes tonight, you can do so by clicking here.

