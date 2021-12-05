Member of European Parliament Accuses Australian Government of Trampling on Human Rights, Civil Liberties, and the Rule of Law

Christine Anderson (MEP) said the government’s response to the virus is not about “breaking the fourth wave,” but instead, “it is all about breaking people.”













Christine Anderson, a German politician and Member of the European Parliament, has pledged her full solidarity with Australia, accusing the nation’s leaders of trampling on human rights, civil liberties, and the rule of law.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday, Anderson, of Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland party, or AfD party, said she was answering Australia’s S.O.S. call by vowing to do all she can to make it known to the world that the nation’s “once free and liberal democracy has been transformed into a totalitarian regime.”

Anderson, who has previously warned that the political elites have never once in the history of mankind cared about the wellbeing of regular people, said the welfare of humanity has always been the alibi of tyrants.

“Do you not realize that this vaccine does not protect you from Covid?” Anderson said. “It does, however, protect you from governmental oppression – for now, that is. But don’t think for even a second that this is not going to change tomorrow.”

“I’m a German, and we once asked our grandparents how they could have just stood by in silence, allowing a horrific, totalitarian regime to come about. Anyone could have known. All they had to do was open their eyes and take a look. The vast majority chose not to. So, what will you tell your grandchildren? Will you tell them you didn’t know? Will you tell them you were just following orders?”

Anderson went on to say that the government’s response to the virus is not about “breaking the fourth wave,” but instead, “it is all about breaking people.”

“Australia does not need a ‘No Covid’ strategy,” she said. “What Australia needs is a ‘No Oppression strategy.”

Pledging to “stand in support of Australia,” Anderson said, “We need to stop our governments from transforming our free and democratic societies into totalitarian regimes.

“We need to do it now. We need to stand up now.”

Christine Anderson a member of the European Parliament answers #Australia SOS for help . It’s time to get off the fence and stand up for what’s right! #NoMedicalApartheid #NoVaccinePassports #NoVaccineMandates pic.twitter.com/eIzw67sMTA — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) December 5, 2021

Australian Federal MP George Christensen recently sent out an S.O.S. to the world, warning that the nation is racing down the same path that led to the most heinous atrocities in recent history.

Appearing on the Alex Jones Show last week, Christensen said he is not calling for violence in response to oppressive measures, but said bad laws need to be opposed vigorously because “you cannot comply your way out of tyranny.”

Adding, “The only way that tyranny is going to end is when enough people say, no, we don’t accept it.”

Christensen appeared on the popular US-based show after giving a speech in federal parliament on November 24 in which he said power-drunk state Premiers are using fear to control the public and justify their demonisation and the exclusion of the unvaccinated.

Christensen said:

The totalitarian regimes responsible for the most heinous atrocities in the 20th century—think Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot—they didn’t get there overnight. They used fear to control. They excluded the ‘dirty’ people (softly at first). They justified the exclusion. They moved to harder exclusions and eventually eliminated people, either socially or physically. In 21st century Australia, state premiers are racing down that familiar path, trying to out-tyrant each other drunk on power, setting up their own biosecurity police states, complete with medical apartheid. Sadly, we’ve enabled it, refusing to rein them in, worse, supplying the Australian immunisation register data that underpins this medical apartheid. Fear is the justification of choice for coercion and control, with non-vaccinated Australians increasingly demonised, ostracised and socially eradicated. In Queensland, the Premier tweeted that people not vaccinated raised red flags. Not just one, but 22 of them. The media, politicians, and health bureaucrats all claim COVID-19 is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated, but there is no justification for such demonisation. In a German study, 55% of symptomatic patients over 60 were fully vaccinated. Gibraltar, where all 34,000 residents are fully vaccinated, is recording 60 new cases a day. The totalitarian path, the path that we are unquestionably on has never ended well.

Christensen said the solution to what we’re seeing today is a rediscovery of human dignity “along with, and I don’t say this lightly, civil disobedience.”

