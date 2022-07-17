Christendom or Satandom: There Are Only Two Options

If the church fails or refuses to extend its morality on society, then Satan will enforce his morality on society. These are the only options.

In Acts 19, we’re told that when the people of Ephesus came to faith in Jesus, they also saw this as a great liberation from evil, and they burnt their evil books:

And God was doing extraordinary miracles by the hands of Paul, 12 so that even handkerchiefs or aprons that had touched his skin were carried away to the sick, and their diseases left them and the evil spirits came out of them. 13 Then some of the itinerant Jewish exorcists undertook to invoke the name of the Lord Jesus over those who had evil spirits, saying, “I adjure you by the Jesus whom Paul proclaims.” 14 Seven sons of a Jewish high priest named Sceva were doing this. 15 But the evil spirit answered them, “Jesus I know, and Paul I recognize, but who are you?” 16 And the man in whom was the evil spirit leaped on them, mastered all of them and overpowered them, so that they fled out of that house naked and wounded. 17 And this became known to all the residents of Ephesus, both Jews and Greeks. And fear fell upon them all, and the name of the Lord Jesus was extolled. 18 Also many of those who were now believers came, confessing and divulging their practices. 19 And a number of those who had practiced magic arts brought their books together and burned them in the sight of all. And they counted the value of them and found it came to fifty thousand pieces of silver. 20 So the word of the Lord continued to increase and prevail mightily. Acts 19:11-20

When the Norse King of Norway was converted he so thoroughly destroyed the idols of the Norse that their beliefs were nearly lost to the dustbin of history.

The Anglo-Saxons were so thorough in destroying theirs, their religion was lost. We just assume their faith was the same as their continental German and Nosre brethren. They were so joyful about being liberated from evil, they cast off all signs of it, as did the Ephesians.

The Western church is in the process of learning the hard way that there are only two options. We and unbelievers are about to learn why the ancient pagans who encountered the early church were happy to burn their idols with glee. It was because of the evil attached to them.

There never was the possibility of a secular or neutral society. This was always a myth, a lie, a phantasm. There is only Christendom or Satandom, and because we forgot this, we have to learn it again, the hard way.