The Pending Russian Invasion of Ukraine Reflects the Biden Administration’s Incompetence

Vladimir Putin is poised to seal his inch-by-inch takeover of Ukraine, effectively extending Russia’s borders with military force.

In three separate articles, The Daily Wire explained today, with some urgency, that signs coming from the White House suggested an invasion was imminent.

DW’s Ryan Saavedra said that the White House has “ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to immediately leave.”

Travel advisories were also in place, telling American citizens to “not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Ukraine due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risk.”

Citing the State Department, Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin added, the White House has admitted that the “U.S. government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens,” should Russian troops invade.

Saavedra recounted that Joe Biden has had plenty of time to counter the developing events in Ukraine.

Former Trump administration Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had red-flagged the naivete of the Biden administration, stating, ‘Putin was becoming increasingly aggressive because he views Biden as weak and not credible.’

Despite the Biden administration positing the deployment of man, woman, machines and military to the post-Soviet Union states of Eastern Europe, “deterrence,” Pompeo said was “awful late.”

Citing administration officials, The New York Times wrote:

“President Biden is considering deploying several thousand U.S. troops, as well as warships and aircraft, to NATO allies in the Baltics and Eastern Europe, an expansion of American military involvement amid mounting fears of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.”

The complete failure of diplomatic talks is their justification for the rapid reversal away from a “do-not-provoke strategy.”

Biden’s proposed plan to send in a few thousand Americans and assets, against 100,000 Russian troops not only epitomises the indifferent, aloof, “hide’n Biden” stereotype, but the delayed and dismal response is also an example of an administration in disarray.

This is supported by the New York Times revealing Biden’s (comical) backup plan is to ‘throw America’s weight behind a Ukrainian insurgency, should Russia advance.’

Joe Biden’s apparent optimism is a smokescreen for the arrogant under-estimating of the Russian president, and an over-estimation of the abilities of his own administration.

Putin and Biden are ideological opposites. (They agree on “catastrophic climate change”).

Even if their authoritarian political beliefs share similarities, Putin does not live in Joebama’s woke supremacist world.

A world of make-believe, littered with proton-pseudos imagined oppression, microaggressions, safe spaces, preferred pronouns, LGBTQAAI+ ideological grooming, nepotism, sensitivity training, intersectional groups protected by the political class, minority quotas, socialism, cancel culture, paralysing political correctness and cultural Marxism.

Note the contents of Putin’s speech to the Valdai Discussion Club in October 2021, analysed more recently by Anna Mahjar-Barducci and covered by Kurt Mahlberg in a November 6, Caldron Pool piece.

Putin has been geopolitically postering for decades.

His address pointing fingers at the West, via the then Valdai theme on the ‘Global Shake-up in the 21st Century: The Individual, Values and the State,’ was Putin warning the West to correct its moral trajectory, and stay out of Russia’s way.

“Beware of going where the Bolsheviks once planned to go – not only communalizing chickens, but also communalizing women. One more step and you will be there.”

Tack the cult of Leftism’s clown world onto the fubar that was Biden’s Afghanistan retreat, him sending millions to the Taliban while ignoring American vets, and his totalitarian COVID-19 edicts; the Biden administration’s credibility is a joke.

These are the people who thought they could bridge a connection with a leader more clued into the dangers of the demon in democracy, than the career politician and his Democrat, Rhino backed, DC swamp.

To quote, The Strategist’s Peter Jennings:

“Putin has largely been given a green light for military operations and Biden has kept a low profile on the issue for weeks.”

Putin appears to be outsmarting and outplaying Biden at every turn because Biden’s handicap is the weight of arrogance packed into the Leftist ideological hegemony he serves.

Biden’s presidency has all the signs of a performance, and nothing more.

According to Slawomir Sierakowski in The Strategist, this is all a part of ‘Putin’s efforts to reconstitute the Russian empire through intimidation and military force.’

In other words, the current situation is not just about Ukraine. Ukraine is a doorway allowing Russian troops access to the borders of Hungary, Romania, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

When it comes to his responses to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, there is zero doubt the Chinese Communist Party is watching closely, with one eye on how the current United States government is fumbling the geopolitical ball, with another eye on Taiwan, the South China, and Coral Seas.

Biden’s White House appears to be abandoning America’s Ukrainian allies, as quick as he did their allies in Afghanistan.

Tentatively file under: “Let’s Go Brandon.”