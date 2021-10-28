School Takes Young Students on a Field Trip to a Gay Bar

"Menu items at the bar where children were taken for a field trip... includes dishes called 'Naked Sweaty Lovin,' 'Young Ranch Hand,' 'Ivana Hooker,' and 'The Big Dripper Wrap,'" one respondent noted.













An elementary school in Florida has come under fire after taking young students on a field trip to a gay bar.

Photos posted on social media by Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi show almost 18 children, eight years or younger attending the “busy gay-friendly spot” in Wilton Manors, Florida.

“I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone Wilton Manors Elementary’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s,” Leonardi said in a post on Facebook. “The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to Rosie’s Bar and Grill for hosting this special field trip every year!”

In less than 24-hours, the post received more than 1,000 comments, most of which were critical of the school’s decision.

“Menu items at the bar where children were taken for a field trip… includes dishes called ‘Naked Sweaty Lovin,’ ‘Young Ranch Hand,’ ‘Ivana Hooker,’ and ‘The Big Dripper Wrap,'” one respondent noted.

“Resign or go to prison,” another commenter said. “The school is supposed to teach students science and math, not about gay bars. I hope parents step up and apply pressure.”

“Imagine if they took the kids to a church function,” another replied.

Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told LifeSiteNews that the school is currently under investigation.

“It’s inappropriate to take children to a bar — any type of bar — on a school field trip, where there are numerous educational and age-appropriate options,” Pushaw said.

“The Florida Department of Education is aware of this incident and has opened an investigation.

DeSantis’ press secretary went on to accuse school board politicians in Broward County of continuing to show a clear pattern of “prioritizing their partisan political agenda over the best interests of students.”

“This is unfair to the kids they are entrusted to educate,” she said.

