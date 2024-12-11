Where Are the Protests for Christians Slaughtered by Genocidal Jihadists in Nigeria?

While the threat of genocide from jihadists in Syria makes headlines, the genocide of Christians in Nigeria goes untouched, unnoticed, and unresolved.

Even self-important speculative bloggers, quick to leap for the ‘who’s to blame?’ dollar, appear to be more interested in bashing Israel, and the West than they are about securing Syria’s Christians.

Like Nigeria, if persecuted Christians cannot be exploited for political posturing, there’s no interest in Christians suffering.

Since Caldron Pool started covering the Islamist war on Nigeria’s Christians in 2019, little has changed.

As recently as Dec.1, 48 Christians were slaughtered after Fulani Muslims in central Nigeria’s Benue state gunned them down.

300-armed herdsman ‘attacked predominantly Christian communities in Logo and Katsina-Ala counties,’ reported Morning Star.

Community leader Joseph Anawah told the Christian persecution watchdog,

‘They overwhelmingly attacked our people, shooting anyone in sight.’

Although the Nigerian government promises to bring an end to the killings, World Watch Monitor said, Christians are still being targeted by Muslim herdsmen, and the jihadist group Boko Haram.

Up to 100 Nigerian Christians had been slaughtered since October.

Man, so much horrifying news continues to come out about Christian persecution in Nigeria. We need to be funding the church groups at work there.https://t.co/GGYnsa62wk pic.twitter.com/nJmCxGnd89 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 11, 2024

Truth Nigeria said a lot of attacks are located in Benue, a 3-county area rich in farmland.

Muslim ‘Fulani-tribe terrorists, and local Tiv mercenaries hired by them, have been unleashing mayhem on the locals who are chiefly Catholic.’

‘Benue has been an ethnic killing zone for years.’

Last week, International Christian Concern (ICC), reported the murder of a pastor, and businesswoman, in two separate attacks.

Although witnesses identified the killers as Muslim, ‘authorities have only categorized the attackers as unidentified gunmen’ or ‘bandits.’

‘The latest attacks reflect a broader trend of violence against Christians in Taraba and surrounding states,’ ICC explained.

In one instance, ‘Oluwakemi Moses Konye, a pastor’s wife, was killed while travelling with her infant child.’

Many believe, ICC added, ‘that these targeted attacks indicate a concerning trend aimed at destabilizing Christian populations in Nigeria’s Northern and Central regions.’

Countering the soft-on-Islam government narrative, Morning Star said the killing of a Christian without provocation was a clear sign most attackers were Islamic.

There have been 750 attacks on churches, and other Christian buildings such as hospitals, schools, and cemeteries between Oct. 2022 and Sept. 2023.

‘Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands, and impose Islam.’

This is made worse by hindrances to farming caused by ‘desertification,’ Morning Star concluded.

While not all Muslims are violent, Islam surely is.

62,000 Nigerian Christians have been murdered in a “silent genocide” perpetrated by Islamist jihadist groups since the year 2000.



Where are the protests at Nigerian embassies across the West?



Where are the Nigerian Christian Solidarity Encampments at Columbia, Yale and Harvard? pic.twitter.com/KhT4nmD8kD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2024

Without these Christian NGO news organisations, or X it’s doubtful news about what’s going on in Nigeria would have a platform.

Though thousands of Nigerian Christians have been displaced, maimed, and/or killed, there have been no Black Lives Matter Inc. protests shouting their name.

Antifa are nowhere to be seen.

University’s useful idiots, vacuously protesting to “end Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” while shouting for genocide, with “from the river to the sea,” are noticeably silent.

Legacy media coverage offers soft interviews or begrudging lip service.

Most Western politicians are simultaneously censoring Islam’s victims out of fear of being called “Islamophobic,” while prioritising aid for “Israel’s victims” instead.

With all eyes on Syria, and Black Lives Matter Inc.’s meltdown over justice for Daniel Penny, news about the ongoing suffering of Nigeran Christians barely registers.

Concern is contempt, and care is lost in a howl of hypocrisy.