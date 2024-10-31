When So-Called Christians Turn On the Faithful

We expect non-Christians and Christophobes to hate on Christianity. It happens all the time and is par for the course. But it is a bit more surprising when those who claim to be Christians do much the same thing. We are seeing more and more of each, and it is quite alarming to see the hatred and abuse that comes to those who choose to champion Christ.

As to misotheists and Christophobes doing their thing, I would have many dozens – perhaps hundreds – of articles here documenting all this. The most recent one involves Kamala Harris and her nasty remarks made to two young Christian pro-lifers at a rally she had in Wisconsin.

I reported the details of that ugly response in which she basically said that Jesus is not welcome at her meetings in this piece.

Two new developments on this story can be briefly mentioned. One, the two young college students who bravely stood up in that lion’s den of iniquity were interviewed. You can listen to their story here:

Also, a similar incident happened to J D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, on Sunday, also at a Wisconsin rally. He was talking about faith and Kamala when an attendee behind him shouted out “Jesus is King”. Instead of turning on the person and seeking to have him expelled, Vance stopped mid-sentence and said, “That’s right – Jesus is King”. See the video here.

Kamala laughs at the fact that Jesus is King.



The contrast between the Christ-hating Kamala and the God-fearing Vance could not be greater. And that for the most part is also true of the two parties: Overwhelmingly the Dems delight in secularism, leftism, baby-killing and atheism, while many if not most Republicans are pro-life, love God and country, and want to build America up and not destroy it.

As to “Christians” turning on their own, just last week I wrote about the sad case of a once great Christian educational institution. The Methodist Ladies College is said to have told students that Christian crosses are not welcome there. See my discussion about this here.

Another new example of “Christians” hating on real Christians was reported on last week. The opening paragraphs of a piece in the Melbourne Age tells the story:

Former union boss Joe de Bruyn has sparked a mass walkout at a Melbourne university graduation ceremony in response to his keynote speech opposing gay marriage and comparing abortion to the loss of life in World War II. Hundreds of Australian Catholic University students and staff filed out of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday during the speech by de Bruyn, a former national president of the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association (SDA). De Bruyn told faculty of education and arts, law and commerce graduates he had opposed “the deliberate killing of unborn human beings” for several decades. “Today, over 80,000 unborn children are killed by abortion in Australia each year. Worldwide, the estimated number is 42 million each year,” he said. “Abortion is the single biggest killer of human beings in the world, greater than the human toll of World War II. It is a tragedy that must be ended.” Students and attendees at the ceremony called for the university to apologise, and said the comments were inappropriate for a graduation. “It was not at all appropriate for a graduation ceremony,” one education graduate, who did not wish to be identified, said. She said the speech started off normally, but then went into anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ territory. University officials were reportedly worried about what to expect from de Bruyn, who was SDA national secretary from 1978 to 2014, given his public opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion, gay rights and IVF.

Wow. So much for universities being a place where ideas can be discussed, positions can be argued for, and tough topics can be debated in a civil fashion. And this is a Catholic institution! Just walk out like immature little crybabies. Such a great indication of their mental and moral maturity!

But that is what the loony left is all about today. They are unable to actually argue their case and make an informed argument. Cancel culture is their preferred mode of operation. Shouting down, or walking out on, a speaker who dares to differ from them is how they usually operate.

That is how education is being destroyed in the West. And that is how Catholic education is being destroyed as well. Just like the MLC, it seems that the ACU has become so woke and “progressive” that students and staff will actually hate on those who simply stand up for traditional Catholic teaching – teaching that has been the norm for the past 2000 years.

Why do I suspect that if a speaker at one of their graduation ceremonies proclaimed the greatness of abortion, homosexuality, the trans agenda, and other trendy causes, no students would walk out? They more than likely would give him a standing ovation.

As Catholic politician Bernie Finn put it: “Joe de Bruyn is a great Australian and a man who lives his Christianity. The disgraceful reaction of some ACU teachers and students when he publicly declared support for Catholic social teaching is a reflection of the spiritual bankruptcy of Catholic education throughout much of Australia, particularly Victoria. With a handful of exceptions, the Australian Church is starved of real leadership.”

He is quite right. I know Joe as well. Several times over the years he invited me to come to Adelaide and speak at his SDA conferences. I was privileged to do so. He is a real champion, and the fact that so-called Catholic students and staff walked out on him tells us all we need to know about the ACU and so many other schools like it.

They have long ago sold out to the spirit of the age. They have long ago traded in sacred moral teaching for a bowl of secular porridge. They have decided to cast their lots with leftist secularism and immorality while giving the flick to two millennia of Christian teaching on these matters.

So we are not surprised that Joe received this shameful treatment. Just as Kamala and the Dems have informed us that Jesus is not welcome; just as MLC has informed us that the cross is not welcome, so too here the university has informed us that Christian social teaching is just not welcome.

We of course will continue to see irate, hysterical and unhinged secular lefties attacking Christianity at every chance they get. But the big worry now is how many “Christian” leaders, churches, schools and organisations are joining in on this.

While all this is shocking to behold, it should not be surprising. We were warned about this very thing 2000 years ago. As Jesus said in Matthew 24:9-14:

Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.

And Paul put it this way in 1 Timothy 4:1-2: “The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron.”

Or as John remarked in 1 John 2:19: “They went out from us, but they did not really belong to us. For if they had belonged to us, they would have remained with us; but their going showed that none of them belonged to us.”

We are clearly living in the very times that we had been warned about. Now more than ever, true Christians need to stand strong and resist the siren call of apostasy. Please pray for these brave warriors for Christ. Not just the two Wisconsin college students, J. D. Vance, and Joe de Bruyn, but all others like them.

As the days grow ever darker, those who are truly His own will become increasingly apparent.