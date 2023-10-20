Weaponised DOJ Wants Harsher Sentences for J6 Political Prisoners

The White House wants harsher sentencing for those already doing time in Biden’s J6 gulags.

Riding the fresh scent of political victory coming off activist judge, Tanya Chutkan’s seal on the DOJ’s request for a gag order on Trump, DOJ bloodhounds are seeking to appeal at least five J6 sentences.

Following the September rulings, the administration’s weaponised judiciary immediately protested ‘the lack of sentencing severity’ for:

Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, who is serving 22 years in prison – wasn’t even in the Capitol on January 6.

17 years for US Army Vet, Joe Biggs, 38.

15 years for Ex-Marine, Zachary Rehl.

18 years for Ethan Nordean, 32.

10 years for Dominic Pezzola, 48.

According to Axios – supported by The Daily Caller – Biden’s administration has filed paperwork with the intention to overturn, and then increase the five’s gaol time.

The DC said, Patty Hartman, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office, all but confirmed the move, saying, “We are merely preserving our right to appeal.”

It’s an election season, and Biden’s handlers are probably seeing how far they can milk the J6 show trials. (See here and here)

The optics have been a useful tool in giving a sense of legitimacy, and legacy, to the career politician’s questionable presidency.

Recall what FBI whistleblower, Stephen Friend helped to explain – at great cost to himself.

Falsely turning misdemeanour defendants into domestic terrorists, is about justifying Biden’s presidency, not defending American democracy.

Voters are also losing patience, and not just with the paralysing partisan to-and-fro.

Polls show a nation tiring of the irrational, “death-to-America” Democrat war on Donald Trump.

Biden’s polling numbers are not set to improve as first-hand accounts from political prisoners on J6 row slowly come to light.

Jack Lang, imprisoned for 1,000 days without a trial, told the Epoch Times, “During this time, I’ve done 20 months of solitary confinement. For 15 months of that, I wasn’t allowed to have a haircut or a shave.”

They wanted us to look like “deranged terrorists” for court appearances, he added.

Prisoners are also “frequently denied family visitation rights, and sleep with lights on in their cells.”

For the doubters, Epoch said, Lang’s account lines up with primary sources detailed in the damning, Unusually Cruel 28-page 2021 Congressional report put together by (MAGA) Republican, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Cells in the January 6 wing of the CTF were extremely small, composed of a single toilet, sink, and a small bed cot. The walls of the rooms had residue of human feces, bodily fluids, blood, dirt, and mould,” part of the report reads.

Although prisoners have a bible, they couldn’t do communion without being vaccinated.

Not allowed to attend Church services, they “do their own religious services,” one inmate said.

Another stated, in some ways, we’re treated like prisoners of war.

Meeting with the J6 prisoners, Greene told those present she was disappointed by the breach of security during January 6, adding, “But I’m here because I really, truly am worried that you all are being treated poorly and it’s a human rights abuse.

“It’s an abuse of your civil rights and you should be presumed innocent before proven guilty.”

The report recalls Greene telling them, “Don’t lose hope.

“[I’m] a Christian and a fellow American citizen, I don’t believe that anyone should be abused simply because of their skin colour, or their political views or their religious views or their religion.”

“You know who you are, a child of God, and He loves every single one of you. He made you and He formed you and He knew you before you were born, and that’s the greatest gift,” Greene said.

The congresswoman then prayed for those present.

Biden persecuting prisoners for petty political gain, is sure to leave a souring taste in the American voter’s mouth.

Especially when the law used to pursue J6 defendants, is not equally applied to Leftwing protestors “hindering democracy,” by storming a Capitol building.

WATCH: A group of pro Palestinian insurrectionists stormed the Capitol today. Have any of them been arrested, hunted down, or thrown in gulags yet? Will any of them get 17-22-year prison sentences? Shaking. pic.twitter.com/jOV3AFv3sq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2023

As was observed by sharp-witted pushbacks online.

“Apparently storming the US capital is ok as long as it is in support of the people who repeatedly chant ‘death to America’ it’s wild,” quipped Jimmy Levy.

“Looks like an insurrection [I don’t know],” added Breitbart political editor, Emma-Jo Morris.

On target, as usual, Libs of TikTok remarked, “[Dem.] Rashida Tlaib lied to a crowd of protesters. They then stormed the Capitol in an act of violence. It’s looking like she incited the insurrection today. When will she [like Trump] be investigated [for treason] by Jack Smith?”

Described by the NY Post as “chaos,” three plus police officers were assaulted during the organised leftwing incursion.

Protestors said they wouldn’t be abandoning their illegal occupation – aka sit-in – of the government building “until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

On this “threat to Democracy,” Biden’s DOJ is extremely quiet.

His weaponised Woke Judiciary has two choices: apply the law equally or FREE all of the J6 inmates arrested, and imprisoned for the same offences.

If they refuse to curtail their lust for more J6 blood, it just might prove fatal to Biden’s re-election chances.