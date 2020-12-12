WATCH: Family Removed From Plane After Two-Year-Old Refused to Wear Face Mask













A tearful mother has uploaded a video to social media of her family being kicked off a flight to New York after her two-year-old daughter refused to wear a face mask.

The footage shows the young girl seated with her father and mother on a United Airlines airplane prior to takeoff. The father can be seen in the video struggling to convince the infant to keep the mask on her face.

Understandably, the young child can be seen covering her face with her hands, turning away and protesting her parent’s efforts to mask her.

After repeated failed attempts to convince the two-year-old to wear an irritating face covering, the father comforted his daughter on his lap, shielding her face with his hand. At that point, a male flight attendant approached the family and asked them to leave the plane.

“Hello sir, I’m going to have to ask you to grab your belongings and exit the aircraft,” the flight attendant said.

“You got to be kidding me,” the father replied.

“No, sir,” the man responded.

“Why?” the father asked. “We’re over here holding this mask on her face.”

“I’m sorry, sir,” the man replied. “I gave you an opportunity.”

“And I took that opportunity and ran with it,” the father said. “You see this? I’m literally covering her face.”

“I’ve got to ask you to get off this plane,” the flight attendant said again.

“Do you guys do this all the time or what?” the father asked.

“If there is non-compliance, yes,” the man said.

“This is compliance,” the father said. “I’m literally holding this over my daughter’s face. This is compliance, right here.”

“We can’t force her,” the mother said. “She’s literally holding it and she’s crying.”

“I’m sorry,” the flight attendant said, before the family got up and exited the plane.

Following the incident, the mother posted the footage online, saying: “We just got kicked off a flight because our two-year-old would not put on a mask, and we tried,” the woman said.

“And they’re sending all of our bags and chair seat to New York. And we’re banned off of United forever, because a two-year-old would not put on a mask.”

According to the United website: “All travelers over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings during their entire flight.”

WATCH:

Family gets kicked off an airplane because their two year old won’t wear a mask. This is all complete and total madness. pic.twitter.com/SNRiDsRHQn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 12, 2020

