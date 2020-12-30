Australian Government Considers Implementing COVID Vaccination Passports

Yesterday's conspiracy theories are today's news headlines.













At the beginning of the year, vaccination passports were only talked about amongst those widely considered “conspiracy theorists.” But once again, yesterday’s conspiracy theories are today’s news headlines.

The Australian Government is reportedly considering implementing a COVID vaccination passport for those wanting to move in or out of the country.

According to 9News, the Federal Government is considering an international immunisation certificate for overseas visitors and returning Australians in an effort to reopen international travel.

Of course, “experts” are still warning it will take a “very long time” to return to a pre-COVID normal, even with the vaccine in play.

Infectious disease expert, Prof. Mary-Louise McLaws, said: “There’s still a high probability that even when we’re vaccinated we may get silent or symptom-free COVID and we then might be able to, theoretically, pass it on to others.”

Plans to implement a COVID vaccination certificate for anyone wanting to move in or out of Australia could soon mean the reopening of international travel. @EmmaLarouche #AusPol #9News pic.twitter.com/DdUzy1qAMH — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 30, 2020

Similarly, in November, Qantas said passengers will be required to take the vaccine before being allowed onto their aircrafts.

The airline’s CEO, Alan Joyce, said vaccination requirements will apply to passengers travelling internationally and may also extend to domestic travellers.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travellers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” Joyce said.

“Whether you need that domestically, we’ll have to see what happens with COVID-19 and the market, but certainly for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country we think that’s a necessity.”

Earlier this month federal MP George Christensen penned a letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, requesting that he “consider legislation or regulation to ban coercive measures by private companies or state governments that seek to restrict services to those who choose not to receive the vaccine.”

Christensen warned about the potential negative side effects from a rushed vaccine, noting the rushed Cutter polio vaccine that saw 40,000 children in the United States develop “abortive” polio with 51 becoming paralysed and five dying.

“Actions by private companies or state governments that seek to coerce people into taking the vaccine by depriving them of services available to the rest of the community really do go against the intent of the Morrison government’s declaration that the vaccine will not be compulsory,” Christensen said.

Christensen’s letter is imperative. As we’ve noted before, when the government can’t force the people to be medicated or injected against their will, you can be sure corporations and multinationals will do everything within their power to prevent the people from buying or selling without a vaccine.

It starts with travelling on an aircraft. It ends with trying to buy bread.

