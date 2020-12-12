Federal MP George Christensen’s “No” to Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Is a Win for Civil Liberties

The implementation of authoritarian rule starts with laws demanding proof of an oath, party membership, “approved” melanin, or “approved” ethnicity.













391 Shares

In a letter to the Prime Minister, George Christensen (LNP – Dawson) has requested Scott Morrison ‘consider legislation or regulation to ban coercive measures by private companies or state governments that seek to restrict service to those who choose not to receive the [COVID-19] vaccine.’

Advertisement

Christensen’s bold public stand is a reply to QANTAS executive, Alan Joyce’s November fiat, requiring customers, regardless of age and susceptibility to the virus, be denied service if they didn’t cough up proof of having received a vaccination against COVID-19.

While not breaking ranks with Scott Morrison’s leadership in response to the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis, Christensen joins Craig Kelly in breaking free from under the shadow of fear cast by bureaucrats, and corporations manipulating the deadly coronavirus for the cameras.

Advertisement

Exceptions to Christensen’s proposal for legislation would include ‘high-risk cohorts of the community, such as aged care homes’ where ‘vaccinations may be required prior to entry just as it is with the influenza vaccine.’

As Caldron Pool has consistently warned, the denial of freedom to trade, think, assemble, speak, and worship, for not meeting arbitrary laws that infringe on Classical Liberal freedoms in the name of civil rights, turns a war against the virus into a war against the people.

The denial of livelihoods will, has and is already affecting lives.

The implementation of authoritarian rule starts with laws demanding proof of an oath, party membership, “approved” melanin, or “approved” ethnicity. In the case of a mandatory COVID-10 vaccine, ‘it begins with travelling on an aircraft. It [will] end with trying to buy bread.’

Regardless of whether you read Revelation literally or metaphorically, the “get vaccinated against COVID-19 or else”, is mark of the beast territory.

Advertisement

Especially when hypocritical would-be anti-Christs in business suits or fanatic activists with a power fist are selling it.

Christensen’s careful “no” to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations is a potential win for civil liberties.

Transcript of Christensen’s letter (Published with permission from the author):

Advertisement

Dear Prime Minister, I write regarding various reports of private companies and state governments indicating they will introduce coercive measures to essentially force people to take a COVID-19 vaccine. By way of example, I refer to QANTAS stating it will require people to be vaccinated to fly internationally on its planes and the Queensland education minister signalling children will need to be vaccinated to attend school. Quite rightly, the Morrison Liberal National government has explicitly declared that any vaccine(s) rolled out in Australia will not be mandatory. As I have stated in the Joint Party Room, I have serious misgivings about the potential for negative side effects from a rushed vaccine, as any vaccines that are ready or almost on the market at this point in time will be. In 1955, the rushed Cutter polio vaccine saw 40,000 children in the United States develop “abortive” polio with 51 becoming paralysed from it and five dying. I understand the Pfizer vaccine has resulted in some people having severe allergic reactions while two people who received that vaccine during late-stage testing died. There are going to be many Australians who, like me, are not “anti-vaxxers” but who are wary of injecting themselves and their family members with what will be a rushed vaccine, and who will probably wait a while to see whether or not there are side effects caused by the vaccine. Actions by private companies or state governments that seek to coerce people into taking the vaccine by depriving them of services available to the rest of the community really do go against the intent of the Morrison government’s declaration that the vaccine will not be compulsory. I ask that you consider legislation or regulation to ban coercive measures by private companies or state governments that seek to restrict service to those who choose not to receive the vaccine. Obviously, for places with high-risk cohorts of the community, such as aged care homes, vaccinations may be required prior to entry just as it is with the influenza vaccine. Those exclusions excepted, the need for protective legislation or regulation to stop discrimination against those who have legitimate concerns against a rushed vaccine is paramount. I look forward to your sympathetic consideration of this request and subsequent actions the Morrison government may take to protect Australians from discrimination and denial of service that amounts to coercion to vaccinate. Yours Sincerely,

George Christensen MP

Federal Member for Dawson

Related