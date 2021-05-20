Virtue Signalling LEGO Unveils LGBTQ Set, Angers Fans By Marking It 18+

"Is there a particular reason this set is labelled as 18+?" a fan tweeted. "Pretty sure there's no 'mature content' in the pride theme set."















LEGO has unveiled their first LGBTQ set called ‘Everyone Is Awesome’ in celebration of Pride Month, but not everyone under the rainbow flag is happy.

The announcement, which was made on Wednesday, angered fans after they noticed the company had marked the LGBTQ-themed set for ages 18+.

“We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder,” the company said in a Tweet announcing the release.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

According to a statement from LEGO, the set was “designed to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us.”

LEGO’s ‘Everyone Is Awesome Set’

The set’s designer, Matthew Ashton said he wanted to “create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.”

But fans online are upset that the LEGO isn’t inclusive enough for excluding young children.

“Why the f**k is this 18+?” one commenter wrote in response to the announcement.

“Why is it 18+? Explain this LEGO,” another said. “Why are a bunch of colored LEGO figures 18+?”

“Cool, but why the f**k is this 18+?”

“Is there a particular reason this set is labelled as 18+?” another tweeted. “Pretty sure there’s no ‘mature content’ in the pride theme set.”

Is there a particular reason this set is labeled as 18+? Pretty sure there's no "mature content" in the pride theme set pic.twitter.com/jBOaEIxfII — Shabby (@ShabbyxTweets) May 20, 2021

Turns out there is a reason, and it’s not heterosexual oppression. LEGO has an extensive collection of sets marked for adults, including themes such as Sesame Street and Winnie the Pooh. The reason for this is simply because some sets are designed to be displays rather than playsets.

Sesame Street LEGO set marked for ages 18+.

Winnie the Pooh LEGO set marked for ages 18+.

The LGBTQ LEGO set will go on sale June 1 to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

