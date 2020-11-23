Qantas Says COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Mandatory for Travel

Qantas has said passengers will be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to travel on an airplane.













During a Monday night interview on A Current Affair, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told host Tracy Grimshaw that the vaccination requirement will apply to passengers travelling internationally and may also extend to domestic travellers.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travellers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” Joyce said.

“Whether you need that domestically, we’ll have to see what happens with COVID-19 and the market, but certainly for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country we think that’s a necessity.”

#BREAKING: QANTAS CEO confirms that proof that you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be compulsory for international air travel onboard his aircraft. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/dhk3Hsnxn9 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) November 23, 2020

When the government can’t force the people to be medicated or injected against their will, you can be sure corporations and multinationals will do everything within their power to prevent the people from buying or selling without a vaccine. It starts with travelling on an aircraft. It ends with trying to buy bread.

