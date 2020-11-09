Democrats Are Not a Party of “Unity and Healing” but Bullhorn Propaganda

When the Democrats call themselves the party of “Unity and Healing” don’t believe the hype.













Remove the life-affirming veneer and the current line-up of pro-abortion Democrats are the party of bullhorn manipulative propaganda.

Joe Biden’s retirement home handlers using his Twitter account to tweet ad nauseam about “A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed,” may appeal to the globalist elite, white bourgeois leftists, and the docile, automated Democrat, but it will struggle to win popularity with the wider public. 70 million of whom voted for President Donald Trump.

Democrats lathering on insincere platitudes about Godliness and grace; as if they’ve been adhering to Godliness and grace for the past four years, is just a smokescreen.

It’s soppy, narcissistic eisegesis designed to cover four years of obstructionism. Four years of the self-righteous demanding total compliance with their new cultural laws through the mob megaphone of cancel culture, screaming at everyone: “Fall in. Line up. Salute. Goose-step in unison, or else!”

Four years of dividing and dehumanizing people by way of whip statements infused with shaming control techniques like the reckless, dishonest labelling of anyone, whom the Left doesn’t like, a “FASCIST, NAZI, HOMOPHOBE, or RACIST!”

Should Biden and company win, all of whom are career politicians, they will rule of the media, for the media, through the media, by the media.

As 2020 testifies, he’ll have Big Tech to back him up. They’ll pimp out legacy media as it whores after falsehoods to shut down any and all opposing viewpoints.

If the use of fear succeeds in winning Democrats the Presidency, they will use fear to govern.

If you’re convinced that “abortion is healthcare,” “love is love,” “all white people are racist,” “Not all women have periods,” “some women have a penis,” or that there’s an actual “white supremacy crisis”, you’re well on your way to believing that “war is peace.”

This is fascism proper, and it’s what 21st century fascism looks like.

The good news is that Democrats lost more than they claim to have won. Despite the legacy media narrative, even their claim to the presidency is still in doubt, and even if they win that, it’ll have been won by a super-thin margin.

Meaning the Democrats have no clear mandate from the American people. Anyone with even a small amount of knowledge about politics will tell you this isn’t a good place from which an elected leader can properly govern.

Like him, loathe him or hate him, the fact is, with the gains Republicans have made in the Senate and house, Donald Trump is still better positioned to deliver for the American people than Joe Biden.

No amount of bull-horn propaganda or hypocrisy from the Left will change this fact.

Of course, if the radical leftist base which seems to control the Democrat party doesn’t get a Biden/Harris Presidency, civil unrest is a likely scenario.

A real possibility given the looting, riots and killings cheered on by Democrats in the past six months.

This is another reason to not buy into the Democrat fed hype over “unity and healing.”

If radical leftism stays on its current fascist trajectory and goes unanswered, the only way it will be defeated, bar God’s intervention, is on the battlefield.

I’m not for war, but it’s worthwhile pointing out that as far as historical precedence goes, conservatives and their allies (some who are on and from the Left) may, in the end, have to fight a war, to end a war, they never wanted.

