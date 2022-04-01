Vaccinate Your Kids For Free Entry to the Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Sydney Local Health District is offering free tickets to the Sydney Royal Easter Show to children who are vaccinated this month with either a Pfizer or Moderna shot.

The promotion was advertised on the official NSW Health social media accounts and states that children aged 5-11 will get free entry into the show on the condition that they receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the Sydney Olympic Park Vaccination Centre between April 8-19.

The post reads:

“5-11 year-olds who get vaccinated at the Sydney Olympic Park Vaccination Centre between 1–18 April 2022 will receive a free children’s ticket for use at any time during the show (8-19 April 2022 subject to ticket availability).”

The post acknowledges that COVID-19 in children is milder than in adults, but warns that there’s still a possibility that the virus could cause “serious illness.”

“You can book a paediatric Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Sydney Olympic Park hub, or just walk-in. “Even though COVID-19 in children is often milder than in adults, it can still cause serious illness. Protecting your kids means helping to protect the rest of your family, friends, and your community.”

Sydney Local Health District Chief Executive Dr Teresa Anderson described the promotion as a “fantastic way for families to protect their children and the broader community against COVID-19, while saving money and having a great family day out at one of Sydney’s biggest events.”

The announcement comes the same week the Federal Government revealed children aged under four years old will be added to Australia’s vaccine injury compensation claims scheme.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a media release on Tuesday that the Australian government is investing $690.4 million into the nation’s vaccination program to ensure it continues until the end of the year and as preparation “should medical advice recommend additional population groups be vaccinated, such as children aged zero to four years.”

News.com.au revealed that what wasn’t mentioned in Hunt’s press release, but “quietly noted in budget papers,” was the government’s plan to extend the vaccine claims scheme “to include children aged zero to four years and fourth doses for priority cohorts to access compensation for claims related to the administration of Therapeutic Goods Administration approved Covid-19 vaccines.”

The piece notes that the scheme began paying out the first claims earlier this year after more than 10,000 people registered interest.

According to the publication: “Myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammatory heart conditions linked to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, are reported in about 1-2 and 2-3 out of every 100,000 people, respectively, but are more common in young men and boys.”

In their most recent safety report, the TGA said they have received 509 adverse reports which have been assessed as likely to be myocarditis from Pfizer, and 80 reports which have been assessed as likely to be myocarditis from Moderna.

Dr Peter McCullough, a leading cardiologist and epidemiologist, and the most published physician in his field recently told The Caldron Pool Show that he’s deeply concerned about the vaccines being rolled out for young kids who are rarely affected by the virus, saying heart damage is happening in children below the age of puberty like never before.

“They [the vaccines] have not been demonstrated to be beneficial,” he said. “In children across the board, the randomized trials showed no reductions in hospitalizations and death because they don’t get severe disease.”

"I can tell you there's heart damage occurring now in children below the age of puberty. We've never seen this before." @P_McCulloughMD pic.twitter.com/waAdr2l2Z7 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) February 21, 2022