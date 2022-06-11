"We are not utilizing women by putting them in the workforce, we are under utilizing them by taking them from the home and the church. The nation suffers from a degraded society as a result."

The Bible teaches, very clearly, and without mincing words, that women should not be teachers in the church. Few people deny this. They simply deny it still applies. Most people know the Bible says these things.

Now, the Bible does not restrict women from being teachers because of intelligence or capability. Indeed, on average I think women are much better teachers than men. This confuses people and makes them think, well of course they should then teach in the church, they are so gifted. But this is wrong.

You see, God has designed women to be the propagators of culture in the home. They are gifted for teaching because this is an important aspect of managing and forging little ones and turning them into people who then go out into society. We are not utilizing women by putting them in the workforce, we are under utilizing them by taking them from the home and the church. The nation suffers from a degraded society as a result.

A church that trains women to work in the home and submit to their husbands who provide for them, is a church that in the long term will not be reviled by society because it will train the next generation properly, and create a whole new and transformed culture.

The church has become completely inverted on this principle, and the more it becomes like the culture, the more reviled it is. Better to be short-term hated for being different and effect long-term change, than comply with the culture of our world to fit it. Once you fit in you will be despised for a whole host of new reasons, as we are witnessing. The church will never win the culture by sucking up to it and appeasing it. The church won historically, and will win again, by practising its own superior way, taught in the Scriptures.

Women are needed in the home, not the boardroom, parliament, office or otherwise. Our society desperately needs this. The early church, which was originally forged in a pagan society where everyone worked, men and women (because such was pagan society like), got this and worked hard to be different. We have forgotten this.

“Older women likewise are to be reverent in behavior, not slanderers or slaves to much wine. They are to teach what is good, 4 and so train the young women to love their husbands and children, 5 to be self-controlled, pure, working at home, kind, and submissive to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be reviled.” Titus 2:3-5