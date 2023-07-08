Man-Made Global Famine: “You Will Own Nothing, and You Will Be Starving!”

This article was co-authored by Prof. John Gideon Hartnett.

The global oligarchs are now admonishing us of a possible global famine that may be caused by extraordinary human conflicts and natural disasters. For example, the Dutch government has recently released a statement that attempts to deflect the attention of the general public from their own extreme anti-farming policies by claiming that “because of climate change, poor harvests, armed conflicts and population growth, the danger of famine is increasing”.[1]

Of course, “running out of food” is not something that occurs at random or cannot be avoided. Many countries including Canada, Germany and Sri Lanka are following a similar agenda to undermine the agricultural sector by reducing nitrogen in the environment by at least 30 per cent. Joshua Phillip, an investigative reporter and recognized expert on asymmetrical hybrid warfare, says “the nitrogen reduction policies and chemical fertilizer trends in the majority of countries around the world will lead to food shortages, like what happened in Sri Lanka recently”.[2]

In the Spring of 2021, President Rajapaksa of the Sri Lankan government banned the importation of synthetic fertiliser and pesticides forcing the farmers to convert to organic farming, essentially “overnight”. Food production collapsed and the economy went into freefall,

“Runaway inflation reached 54.6 percent last month, and the South Asian country is now headed toward bankruptcy. Nine in 10 Sri Lankan families are skipping meals, and many are standing in line for days in the hope of acquiring fuel. “The agrochemical ban caused rice production to drop 20 percent in the six months after it was implemented, causing a country that had been self-sufficient in rice production to spend $450 million on rice imports — much more than the $400 million that would’ve been saved by banning fertilizer imports. “The production of tea, Sri Lanka’s literal cash crop — it’s the country’s biggest export — fell by 18 percent. The government has had to spend hundreds of millions on subsidies and compensation to farmers in an effort to make up for the loss of productivity.”[3]

What is the real agenda behind all of this? We do not support the use of pesticides on agricultural products but the suddenness of the president’s edict caused the disaster. But why was it introduced? Just look to the United Nations (UN) and its insane environmental and sustainability agenda. It is the propaganda of overpopulation and environmental damage that leads governments like these to implement such rash insane programs.

“You will own nothing, and you will be happy.” This confronting statement emanates from the World Economic Forum (WEF), a non-governmental organisation established in 1971 by Klaus Schwab. By all appearances, the WEF is the most powerful organisation in the world. For decades, it has been at the centre of bringing together the world’s richest and most powerful in business and politics. In 2006, the WEF’s founder and chairman, Klaus Schwab, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II as ‘Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George’ (KCMG).[4]

The World Economic Forum has become the driving force in the world especially after COVID-19. In July 2020, Schwab co-authored and published a book entitled ‘COVID-19: The Great Reset’. With this publication, he sought to identify the weaknesses of the present economic system which, according to him, were exposed by the alleged pandemic.

Schwab’s WEF considers COVID-19 as a “rare but narrow window of opportunity” to reset the global economy.[5] This involves the elimination of national borders and the removal of property rights and, indeed, any other individual right from the rest of us. In what is perhaps even more remarkable, the Great Reset also involves changing human beings. According to political economist and financial journalist James Gorrie,

Advertisement

“Schwab’s WEF cohort is professor and author Yuval Noah Harari, who has publicly declared that free will in human beings is “over” and that humans are just “hackable animals” to be controlled by digital or nanochip implants. According to Schwab, under the Forth Industrial Revolution, humans will be genetically altered and chipped in the fusion of digital technology and human beings”.[6]

Above all, the primary goal of the Great Reset is to restructure the entire world into a top-down dictatorship that is ruled by the global oligarchy. “COVID-19 restrictions and measures to tackle climate change are pillars of the Great Reset initiative aimed to remake global capitalism, leading ultimately to tyrannical control over societies”, says climate journalist and formal political aide Marc Morano. [7]

The cult of environmentalism ferociously promoted by the UN/WEF oligarchs constitutes a major cause of famine now and into the future. The globalists claim nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas and we must stop meat production to reduce it. This is just another scam of the global warming cultists. The truth of the matter is that the globalists want the land to build a new green city with thousands of hectares of solar farms to power their futuristic wet-dream city. So, how is that going to affect global food supplies? Not very well we suspect.

We have seen this in Brazil when then-President Jair Bolsonaro tried to import synthetic fertilizer from Russia. Brazil is the world’s fourth largest food producer and it needs a steady supply of fertilisers to power its impressive agricultural industry.[8] And yet, the country’s largest international supplier of fertilisers is precisely Russia, which accounts for 44 per cent of the total the country consumes each year, making it the world’s largest importer of fertilisers.[9]

Advertisement

When the war in Ukraine broke out the Brazilian President was intelligent enough to ignore globalist demands and meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, on 16 February 2022, to reassure continuing cooperation between both countries in various fields including agriculture.[10] Above all, Brazil desperately needed to import 97 per cent of the roughly 10 million tonnes of potassium it uses for crop production each year, thus making it the world’s largest importer.[11]

As one may expect, Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia was heavily criticised by the U.S. government. Thankfully, the Brazilian leader did not back down and an agreement with Russia was made that objectively saved the world from a catastrophic food crisis. “If Brazil were to scale back next year because of a lack of fertiliser, that would certainly be bad news for a global food crisis”, says Joseph Schmidhuber, an economist who has studied the conflict’s impact on food for the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.[12]

The world should therefore be most grateful to Bolsonaro and hope that he would be re-elected in the presidential elections held in November year. And yet, the U.S. Government did absolutely everything at its disposal to actually remove him from the presidential office in Brazil. U.S. President Joe Biden effectively orchestrated a ferocious international campaign against his re-election.[13]

If there is anything COVID-19 has taught us is that many governments are not working for the people. To the contrary, these governments are following the script of the WEF’s Great Reset, which “is tied to the climate change and the green new deal policies pushed in the United States, Europe and some other countries as well as the United Nations’ climate agenda and net-zero initiative”.[14]

The WEF recommendation to “build back better” has been adopted in the United States as a “climate change policy”.[15] In that country, farmers no longer can find enough chemical nitrogen fertilizer to grow their crops.[16] Under the Biden administration, this too has led to the collapse of the current energy system in order to lower carbon dioxide emissions.[17]

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a disturbing report that essentially warns the American public about inevitable food shortages.[18] The threat of food shortage in that country has been further aggravated by governmental policies that result in rising interest rates, price inflation, and excessive environmental regulations that, when combined, create very serious problems for that nation’s agrarian and livestock sectors.[19]

It is the WEF’s propaganda of overpopulation and environmental damage that leads governments to implement such rash insane policies. How is that going to affect global food supplies? Not very well we suspect. How to reduce the global demand on resources and limit environmental damage? Depopulate the world of humans.

We are constantly told that there are too many people on this planet and it can’t support them all. Of course, concerns about population growth are not new and, in 1968, ecologist Paul Ehrlich predicted worldwide famine due to overpopulation. “Sometime in the next 15 years, the end will come”, Ehrlich told CBS News in a prophetic tone.[20] Needless to say these apocalyptic predictions about catastrophic overpopulation have proved to be entirely false over and over again.[21] In spite of all the worry, access to food and resources increased as population rose.[22]

The World Economic Forum has set about implementing the Club of Rome’s agenda of dramatic depopulation of the world. This has been the program of the Club of Rome, an oligarchical think-tank, as far back as 1972 when its members were concerned with global resources and overpopulation. Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall said, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2020:

“We cannot hide away from human population growth, because it underlies so many of the other problems. All these [environmental] things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if the world was the size of the population that there was 500 years ago.”[23]

In 1600, the world population is estimated to have been 500 to 580 million.[24] That means 94 per cent fewer humans in the world! We are meant to believe that reducing the world’s population to 500 million will relieve the environment of the stress on both resources and environmental damage. According to James Tonkowich, a scholar at the Institute on Religion & Democracy in Washington, D.C., there is indeed a long history of environmentalist thinking that sees humans primarily as consumers and polluters.[25] And somehow we are meant to believe that reducing the world’s population by 94 per cent will change the weather. This has been the program of the Club of Rome as far back as 1972 when its first report “Limits to Growth” stated,

“With no major change in the physical, economic or social relationships that have traditionally governed world development, society will run out of the non-renewable resources in 100 years”.

Curiously, biologist Eric Pianka, the “Texas Distinguished Scientist of 2006”, contended in the 1992 proceedings of the Texas Academy of Science that, in order to “save the planet”, the size of the world’s population should be reduced by 90 per cent. Forrest Mims, Chairman of the Environmental Science Section of the Texas Academy of Science, writing at The Citizen Scientist, comments on the “final solution” proposed by him:

“Professor Pianka said the Earth as we know it will not survive without drastic measures. Then, and without presenting any data to justify this number, he asserted that the only feasible solution to saving the Earth is to reduce the population to 10 percent of the present number. “He then showed solutions for reducing the world’s population in the form of a slide depicting the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. War and famine would not do, he explained. Instead, disease offered the most efficient and fastest way to kill the billions that must soon die if the population crisis is to be solved… AIDS is not an efficient killer, he explained, because it is too slow. His favorite candidate for eliminating 90 percent of the world’s population is airborne Ebola (Ebola Reston), because it is both highly lethal and it kills in days, instead of years. “After praising the Ebola virus for its efficiency at killing, Pianka paused, leaned over the lectern, looked at us and carefully said, We’ve got airborne 90 percent mortality in humans. Killing humans. Think about that.” [26]

The oligarchical plan of massive human depopulation can be done and has been done through engineered wars. In the First World War, 21.5 million died of which 13 million were civilians. The civilian deaths were largely caused by starvation, exposure, disease, military encounters and massacres. In the Second World War, 40-50 million died, the largest of any war.[27] Then there were the massacres by the communists. For example, Joseph Stalin’s Bolsheviks (1929-53) killed 40-60 million in the former Soviet Union, and Mao Zedong’s communist regime (1946-76) killed 65-78 million in China.[28]

The war in Ukraine, coupled with the West’s economic sanctions, has put the world’s food security at tremendous risk. These sanctions are supposedly meant to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. However, they are causing a serious danger to the world’s ability to feed itself.[29] In the worst-case scenario, says Chris Barrett, an agricultural economist at Cornell University, “we are going to see tens of millions of people suddenly facing famine”.[30]

We are presently experiencing an asymmetric war, some kinetic (NATO/Ukraine vs. Russia) but primarily a silent war where food shortages are engineered. This is achieved through shutting down production by driving farmers from the land, banning live animal exports, and disrupting supply lines as we saw in the “pandemic” years.

But probably the greatest driver of famine is none of the above, but in fact the supply of currency and credit. Control the food supply and you control the people but control the money supply and you control the whole world. Of course, controlling the money supply also directly affects the food supply. We may very soon experience a reality of apocalyptic proportions. Curiously, in the book of Revelation, Chapter 6, verses 5 and 6, we read:

“I looked, and there before me was a black horse! Its rider was holding a pair of scales in his hand. Then I heard what sounded like a voice …, saying, “Two pounds of wheat for a day’s wages, and six pounds of barley for a day’s wages, and do not damage the oil and the wine!”

This is one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse which brings famine. Black is the colour of mourning. The scales indicate that the land was torn by engineered economic war, and is filled with sorrow, mourning and despair. This includes sanctions and control of global credit, which has been happening for a long time and the populace is diverted by talk of price inflation being the cause of high food prices. But that is putting the cart before the horse (no pun intended). Fiat currency printing is the cause of price inflation as the value of the dollar deflates.

It goes without saying that since 2008 the world-dominating US Federal Reserve has been “printing money” like never before. Currently, the amount is already 2.3 times larger (in the same dollar terms) than was “printed” during and after World War II and there is no stopping. Since the US dollar is the global reserve currency either hyperinflation will result and/or a total global economic collapse will ensue. Either way, it doesn’t matter, global famine will accelerate. It is inevitable.

We need to wake up to these tactics of the global oligarchs and resist all efforts to impose their dystopian objectives on us. We need to top the wasteful kinetic wars and stop the war on citizens by insane fiat currency printing. Above all, we must stop the woke depopulation agenda and put an end to the WEF’s ungodly fascist agenda before it is actually too late. Otherwise, paraphrasing WEF’s statement, “you will own nothing and you will be starving!”

Augusto Zimmermann is professor and Head of Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education, in Perth, Western Australia. He is a former Director of Postgraduate Research (2011-2012 and 2015-2017) and Associate Dean, Research (2010-2012) at Murdoch University. During his time at Murdoch, Dr Zimmermann was awarded the University’s Vice Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Research in 2012. He is also a former Commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia (2012-2017), and President of the Western Australian Legal Theory Association (WALTA). Dr Zimmermann is the author of numerous academic articles and books, including ‘Foundations of the Australian Legal System: History, Theory and Practice’ (LexisNexis, 2023). www.walta.net.au

John Gideon Hartnett is an Australian physicist and cosmologist, and a Christian with a biblical creationist worldview. He has a Ph.D. with distinction in Physics from The University of Western Australia (UWA). During his research career, he worked at UWA and the University of Adelaide. He has published more than 200 papers in scientific leading journals, in book chapters and in conference proceedings. He was a foundering director of an Australian startup now commercialising his research on ultra-stable cryogenic ‘clocks’. He has lectured around the world in churches and conferences and written extensively on biblical creation mostly in terms of astrophysics and cosmology. He blogs at https://johnhartnett.org johnhartnett.org

[1] ‘Food security, sustainable agriculture and water management’, Government of the Netherlands, at https://www.government.nl/topics/development-cooperation/the-development-policy-of-the-netherlands/food-security-sustainable-agriculture-and-water

[2] Masooma Haq, Joshua Philipp and Roman Balmakov, ‘Food Shortages Looming in New Future Due to Governments’ Globalist Policies’, The Epoch Times, 23 July 2022, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/dutch-government-accused-of-following-globalist-policies-which-will-lead-to-food-shortages_4608652.html?utm_source=open&utm_medium=search

[3] Kenny Torrella, ‘Sri Lanka’s organic farming disaster, explained’, https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2022/7/15/23218969/sri-lanka-organic-fertilizer-pesticide-agriculture-farming

[4] https://vk.com/wall238470814_1155

[5] ‘Now is the Time for a Great Reset’, World Economic Forum’, at https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/

[6] James Gorrie, ‘Who Put the World Economic Forum in Charge of Everything?’, The Epoch Times, 19 January 2023, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/who-put-the-world-economic-forum-in-charge-of-everything_4982165.html?utm_source=open&utm_medium=search

[7] Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Philipp, ‘COVID-19 Emergency Powers, Green New Deal Paving Way for ‘Great Reset’ Tyranny: Climate Journalist’, The Epoch Times, 20 September 2022, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-19-emergency-powers-green-new-deal-paving-way-for-great-reset-tyranny-climate-journalist_4741735.html?utm_source=open&utm_medium=search

[8] ‘Brazil as an Agricultural Powerhouse’, WeForest, June 10, 2022, at https://www.weforest.org/newsroom/brazil-agricultural-powerhouse#:~:text=Agriculture%20is%20one%20of%20the%20main%20pillars%20for,crop%20producer%20%28such%20as%20soy%2C%20sugarcane%20and%20maize%29.

[9] ‘Russia-Ukraine War Worsens Fertilizer Crunch, Risking Food Supplies’, NPR, April 12, 2022, at https://www.npr.org/2022/04/12/1092251401/russia-ukraine-war-worsens-fertilizer-crunch-risking-food-supplies

[10] Lisandra Paraguassu, ‘U.S. Denounces Bolsonaro’s Solidarity with Russia as Ukraine Crisis Brews’, Reuters, February 18, 2022, at https://www.reuters.com/world/us-denounces-bolsonaros-solidarity-with-russia-ukraine-crisis-brews-2022-02-18/

[11] Sam Cowie, ‘Ukraine War: Global Fertiliser Crunch Pressures Brazil’s Amazon’, Al Jazeera, 16 May 2022, at https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/16/ukraine-war-global-fertilizer-crunch-pressures-brazils-amazon

[12] Jack Nicas, ‘Good News for Food, Bad News for War: Brazil Buys Russia Fertilizer’, The New York Times, May 8, 2022, at https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/08/world/americas/brazil-russian-fertilizer-sanctions.html

[13] Robbie Gramer, ‘How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections’, Foreign Policy, 28 October 2022, at https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/10/28/brazil-elections-bolsonaro-democracy-biden/

[14] Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Philipp, ‘COVID-19 Emergency Powers, Green New Deal Paving Way for ‘Great Reset’ Tyranny: Climate Journalist’, The Epoch Times, 20 September 2022, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-19-emergency-powers-green-new-deal-paving-way-for-great-reset-tyranny-climate-journalist_4741735.html?utm_source=open&utm_medium=search

[15] ‘How to build back better after COVID-19’, World Economic Forum, 3 April 2020, at https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/how-to-build-back-better-after-covid-19/

[16] Masooma Haq, Joshua Philipp and Roman Balmakov, ‘Food Shortages Looming in New Future Due to Governments’ Globalist Policies’, The Epoch Times, 23 July 2022, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/dutch-government-accused-of-following-globalist-policies-which-will-lead-to-food-shortages_4608652.html?utm_source=open&utm_medium=search

[17] Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Philipp, ‘COVID-19 Emergency Powers, Green New Deal Paving Way for ‘Great Reset’ Tyranny: Climate Journalist’, The Epoch Times, 20 September 2022, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-19-emergency-powers-green-new-deal-paving-way-for-great-reset-tyranny-climate-journalist_4741735.html?utm_source=open&utm_medium=search

[18] Grant Miller, ‘Here’s What the USDA Revealed to the American People About Future Food Shortages’, The Epoch Times, 26 June 2023, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/heres-what-the-usda-revealed-to-the-american-people-about-future-food-shortages_5342683.html

[19] Amy Nelson, ‘Farmer predicts more food shortages, higher prices in 2023: Wake up and support local’, Fox News, 28 December 2022, at https://www.foxnews.com/media/farmer-predicts-more-food-shortages-higher-prices-2023-wake-up-support-local

[20] Charles C. Mann, ‘The Book That Incited a Worldwide Fear of Overpopulation’, Smithsonian Magazine, January 2018, at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/book-incited-worldwide-fear-overpopulation-180967499/

[21] Melanie Philips, The World Turned Upside Down: The Global Battle Over God, Truth and Power (Encounter Books, 2011) 300.

[22] Peter Jacobsen, ‘Is Having Children in 2021 Really ‘Environmental Vandalism’’, FEE, 28 April 2021, at https://fee.org/articles/is-discouraging-people-from-having-children-environmental-vandalism/

[23] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XKm0MUIJQs

[24] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estimates_of_historical_world_population

[25] ‘Evangelical Leaders Exploited by Global Warming – Population Control Lobby’, Acton Institute, 29 September 2006, at https://www.acton.org/press/release/2006/evangelical-leaders-exploited-global-warming-popul

[26] Ronald Bailey, ‘To Save the Planet, Kill 90 Percent of People Off, Says UT Ecologist’, Reason Magazine, 3 April 2006, at https://reason.com/2006/04/03/to-save-the-planet-kill-90-per/

[27] Encyclopedia Britannica, https://www.britannica.com/event/World-War-I/Killed-wounded-and-missing, https://www.britannica.com/event/World-War-II/Forces-and-resources-of-the-European-combatants-1939

[28] https://toppublicenemies.blogspot.com/2015/12/top-25-mass-murderers-in-history.html

[29] Jack Nicas, ‘Good News for Food, Bad News for War: Brazil Buys Russia Fertilizer’, New York Times, May 8, 2022, at https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/08/world/americas/brazil-russian-fertilizer-sanctions.html

[30] Christina Lu, ‘Russia’s Invasion Unleashes Perfect Storm in Global Agriculture’, Foreign Policy, March 24, 2022, at https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/03/24/russia-war-ukraine-food-crisis-wheat-fertilizer/