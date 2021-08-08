Antifa Violently Attacks Christian Families at Prayer Event: “Where Is Your God Now?”

"There are children here," a man is heard shouting as the group advanced on the worshipers.













A Christian prayer and worship event in Portland has been shut down after it was violently stormed by a large group of Antifa militants carrying shields and weapons.

Video of the attack, which was shared on Twitter by Andy Ngo of The Post Millenial, shows children and families fleeing the event as Antifa destroyed sound equipment and assaulted attendees.

A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

The event, which was announced last month by a Christian ministry, featured pastor Artur Pawlowski, the Canadian pastor who was arrested in May for holing ‘illegal’ worship gatherings in Calgary.

Following the announcement, several Portland Antifa groups and activists tweeted about the event.

Footage shows militants physically assaulting the group of worshipers, and spraying them with, what’s assumed to be, pepper spray.

“There are children here,” a man is heard shouting as the group advanced on the worshipers.

Witnesses said children present were also hit with projectiles and pepper spray.

“Where is your God now?” one of the Antifa militants can be heard shouting.

Unbeknownst to them, the attackers were quoting several passages of the Bible, one of which is found in Psalm 79, which states:

Why should they say, ‘Where is their God?‘ Let the avenging of the outpoured blood of your servants be known among the nations before our eyes! Let the groans of the prisoners come before you; according to your great power, preserve those doomed to die! Return sevenfold into the lap of our neighbors the taunts witch which they have taunted you, O Lord! But we your people, the sheep of your pasture, will give thanks to you forever; from generation to generation we will recount your praise. Psalm 79:10-13

The Post Millennial confirmed the police department were called but made no arrests and “had no interaction with either group.”

