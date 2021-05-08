WATCH: Pastor Arrested for Holding ‘Illegal’ Church Services

According to a statement from Calgary Police Service, both men have been charged with organizing an "illegal in-person gathering, in addition to 'requesting, inciting or inviting others' to join them.















The Canadian pastor who last month drove a group of police officers out of an Easter church service has been arrested for conducting illegal worship gatherings.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was pulled over on his way home from church on Saturday and arrested along with his brother Dawid.

Police had arrived at the church earlier that day but were ejected by the pastor’s supporters.

BREAKING: Less than an hour after Pastor Artur Pawlowski hosted this “illegal” church service in Calgary, he was swarmed by police and arrested. Details to come. We’re crowdfunding his legal defence at https://t.co/bMwAj1iNfP pic.twitter.com/nAgw0CU5dX — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) May 8, 2021

Artur Pawlowski's supporters have ejected Calgary Police from the church. We expect they will return in force. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/fz15nDlhit — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) May 8, 2021

“It is important to understand that law enforcement recognizes people’s desire to participate in faith-based gatherings as well as the right to protest. However, as we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic, we all must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing,” the statement said.

Rebel News’ Ezra Levant has hired a lawyer on Pastor Pawlowski’s behalf who is currently trying to secure his release.

Pastor Pawlowski’s arrest was captured on video and soon after uploaded to social media.

