Muslims “Have the Right to Kill Millions of French People,” Says Malaysia’s Former Prime Minister

Muslims have the "right" to kill millions of French people, according to Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's former Prime Minister.













Mohamad made the comments on Twitter shortly after an Islamic terrorist on Thursday stabbed three people to death, decapitated a woman, and wounded several others in the French city of Nice.

“Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past,” Mohamad said in the now-removed tweet.

The Malaysian politician went on to say: “But by and large the Muslims have not applied the ‘eye for an eye’ law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t. Instead the French should teach their people to respect other people’s feelings.

“13. Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have the right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years,” he added.

This certainly isn’t the first time Mohamad has sympathized with terrorists. In 2018, he warned Australians that they would cause Islamic terrorism by defying the demands of Muslims.

Speaking of Australia’s intention to move their embassy in Israel, Mohamad said: “I pointed out that in dealing with terrorism, one has to know the causes. Adding to the cause for terrorism is not going to be helpful.”

In France, almost 900 churches were vandalized in 2018, with a further 129 reported thefts and close to 60 cemeteries intentionally damaged. Authorities also recorded over 1,000 anti-Christian acts.

