New Mexico City Passes Pioneering Ban on Abortion

"The ordinance prevents abortion providers from being granted business licenses or operating in the city in any capacity."

New Mexico’s seventh biggest city has passed a pioneering pro-life ban on terminating life in the womb.

Hobbs City commissioners voted 7-0 in favour of adopting an October proposal seeking to stop “abortion-is-healthcare” chop-shops from setting up business in the city.

The Jurist explained, the ordinance (or local law) “prevents abortion providers from being granted business licenses or operating in the city in any capacity.”

Even though abortion is legal up to birth in the Democrat-controlled state, the ordinance “requires businesses to follow federal laws like 18 U.S.C § 1461, which bans mailing any item that can be used or applied for producing abortion.”

Hobbs City commissioners were backed by residents and pro-life organisations.

Reuters recounted that the City’s ban on abortion was approved after “several speakers addressed both sides of the issue,’ in a room ‘overwhelming full of pro-life supporters.”

Drawing attention to the “all-male” panel of commissioners, while overlooking Hobbs City’s majority female legal department, Reuters said 150 people attended the vote, which “ended in celebration with shouting, hugging and crying.”

For context, Reuters added, after Dobbs v. Jackson’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, 51 cities in Texas, Nebraska, Ohio, Louisiana, and Iowa had passed similar ordinances adopting the designation: Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn.

Although the City of Hobbs in New Mexico doesn’t have a pregnancy termination facility, the city could become an American hub for dealing-death-to-unborn-bubs.

This is due to the city’s proximity to pro-life heartbeat law country, Republican-controlled Texas, to the east.

The Texas Tribune backed the Reuters call, dubbing New Mexico a “safe haven for abortion for much of the United States.”

To paraphrase the Tribune, post-Roe v. Wade, the industrial abortion complex was flooding into the state in order to win Democrat tax-dollars and stay solvent.

Notably, a mother terminating the life of her child in the womb, up to birth, isn’t just legal in New Mexico, the practice is partially publicly funded.

Hence the attraction.

Writing for Live Action, Right to Life’s Mark Dickson said the City of Hobbs is ‘located just 4 miles from the Texas border,’ and is on Whole Women’s Health’s radar.

The ‘abortion-giant’ is regrouping after closing its pregnancy termination facilities in Fort Worth, McKinney, Austin, and McAllen.

Quoting local pro-life leader Lori Bova, Dickson wrote:

“Some have said this type of ordinance is not the best way forward. I say Santa Fe has had almost 50 years since Roe to institute reasonable regulations, but has failed to do so. This is why I am grateful for local leaders willing to protect the vulnerable here in our own backyard.”

Pro-baby, and pro-mum, Bova, led ‘the grassroots effort to block the abortion chain’ from setting up shop in the city, making the predominately pro-life Hobbs, New Mexico, an abortion tourism destination.

..,residents do not just want to stop abortions, they also want to help women & children. She said their local PRC has been increasingly busy since Texas banned abortions. https://t.co/wqEhGBRKGt — Lori Bova (@LoriBova) November 9, 2022

As LifeNews declared, Hobbs City becomes the 52nd city in the United States, and the first city in New Mexico, to ‘pass a Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance.’

Commenting on the pioneering pro-life ordinance, Dickson said, although the city ordinance was “different from the 51 “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” ordinances passed in [pro-life heartbeat law-central states] the ordinance accomplishes the same result: an abortion-free community.”