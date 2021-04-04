WATCH: Pastor Throws Police Out of Church After They Interrupt Easter Service

Artur Pawlowski, Pastor of Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, shouted down the officers who he accused of entering the premises without a warrant.















A Canadian pastor has driven a group of police officers from his church after they interrupted his Easter service.

Artur Pawlowski, Pastor of Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, shouted down the officers who he accused of entering the premises without a warrant.

The incident was captured on video by Pastor Pawlowski and later uploaded to social media.

WATCH:

This is how you handle police who enter a church without a warrant. They’re lucky they only got a tongue-lashing: s. 176 of the Criminal Code makes it a crime to disturb a church service. Those @CalgaryPolice thugs were breaking the law (and knew it). pic.twitter.com/0XhAuwv0yg — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 4, 2021

Listen to him. pic.twitter.com/f1gEKSgidB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2021

