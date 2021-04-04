Canada News

WATCH: Pastor Throws Police Out of Church After They Interrupt Easter Service

A Canadian pastor has driven a group of police officers from his church after they interrupted his Easter service.

Artur Pawlowski, Pastor of Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, shouted down the officers who he accused of entering the premises without a warrant.

The incident was captured on video by Pastor Pawlowski and later uploaded to social media.

WATCH:


