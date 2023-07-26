Whistleblower at UFO Hearing Says US Government in Possession of “Non-Human” Pilots

Former U.S. intelligence official, David Grusch, has claimed that aliens exist and that the U.S. government is in possession of non-human pilots.

Grusch was one of three witnesses testifying under oath to Congress on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee’s hearing, which was titled, “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency.”

According to the Pentagon whistleblower, the government has been concealing a multi-decade UFO crash retrieval and reverse engineering program which could date back to the 1930s.

Asked if the bodies of pilots were recovered from any of the crash crafts, Grusch replied:

“As I’ve stated publicly already in my NewsNation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries.”

When asked if the recovered biologics were human or non-human, Grusch said:

“Non-human. And that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to – that are currently still on the program.”

Grusch said he has never seen the alien bodies, or the alleged UFO crafts for that matter, but says his claims are based on “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials.”

The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of a cover-up, stating that investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

Whatever you make of Grusch’s claims, whether you think they’re legitimate, fabricated, or the next global PSYOP to keep the naive public distracted, it’s worth considering another viewpoint when it comes to “aliens” that the approved narrative gatekeepers simply won’t touch.

In the most recent episode of the Haunted Cosmos, Brian Sauvé and Ben Garrett (previous guests on The Caldron Pool Show), ask the question: Are aliens truly extraterrestrial and physical creatures, or something else?

