WATCH: Biden Supporter Begs Mob Not to Destroy His Home, Told Asking for Peaceful Protest is “White Supremacy”

Welcome to Biden's America, where not even his supporters are safe.
Truly, the Left eat their own – and sometimes, they hardly even need a reason for doing so.

A Joe Biden supporter has been captured on video pleading with protesters not to destroy his home because he has a Biden 2020 sign in his front garden.

The video shows the man standing on his front porch as he calls out to the mob gathering on his street: “There’s my Biden sign,” he said. “Don’t destroy anything. Be peaceful. Be peaceful.”

A female protester with a megaphone can be heard responding to the man, saying: “No one cares about your white a** opinion!

“Who do you think you are telling black people how to protest? You f***ing white a** privileged old man,” she said.

“You ask for a peaceful protest. It’s white supremacy! Asking for people to be peaceful is white supremacy!”

Surprise! Here’s a small taste of Joe Biden’s America, where not even his supporters are safe. What did you think you were voting for?

WATCH:


