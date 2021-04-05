Charles Barkley Says, Politicians Are Stoking Racial Tensions to Maintain Power

"I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they're Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer," Barkley said.















92 Shares

Charles Barkley called out divisive politicians during CBS’s broadcast of the Final Four on Saturday, accusing both Republicans and Democrats of stoking racial tensions in an effort to maintain power.

Advertisement

The NBA legend’s comments came after a pregame feature about Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 appearance in Indianapolis, the site of this year’s Final Four.

It was at this location that Sen. Kennedy informed the crowd that Dr Martin Luther King Jr had been assassinated.

Advertisement

When asked for his comments on the matter, Barkley called out politicians who use social division as a means of holding power.

“Man, I think most white people and black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart,” Barkley said. “But I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer.

“I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats. And their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods. We all got money. Let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other. Let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other. Let’s scramble the middle class. I truly believe that in my heart.”

WATCH:

Related