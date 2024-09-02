Image

Tanzania Bans X to Block Dissent

“Tanzania is approaching an election season.”

By Rod Lampard Sep 3, 2024

Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi or CCM, the Revolutionary ruling party has restricted X in order to block dissent.

Internet providers reportedly limited usage in the country on Friday.

The lockdown coincided with Brazil banning the social media service on the same day.

Similar to Brazil, IPSs appear to have blocked X at the request of the Tanzanian government.

Reasons for the lockdown included an appeal  to “safetyism.”

For instance, the use of X was being denied based on Government warnings “about potential opposition party actions aimed at freeing political prisoners from police custody.”

Breaking the news on Saturday, The Jurist said, “Tanzania’s most prominent providers such as Vodacom, Airtel and TTCL,  had drastically reduced X’s reachability.”

Vodacom – owned by Vodaphone – has apparently blocked access to X entirely.

Internet observers, NetBlocks, seemingly confirmed the bans, posting activity logs on their X page.

The decision to ban X, The Jurist added, was in response to police alerts about online protests, concerning “the ongoing detentions of several individuals.”

All are considered to be political prisoners.

Protesting political persecution Media personality, Maria Sarungi Tsehai, highlighted concerns on X, demanding the CCM either “release its opponents, or tell Tanzanians where the government dumped their bodies.”

Calling for families, and the victims of persecution to speak up, Tsehai, remarked, “Eery time we keep quiet, another family comes to lose their loved one.

“We must not allow ourselves to be silenced!”

Tsehai then threatened to air the Tanzanian regime’s “dirty records” on the international stage. (Translated into English by X AI, Grok)

In a latter post, Tsehai accused, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu, of calling protesters “foolish barking dogs.”

To which, Tsehai fired back accusing, Suluhu, of only “caring about those OUTSIDE Tanzania and donors!”

Responding to X’s ban, TechRadar encouraged Tanzanians, and foreigners in the country to switch to a Virtual Private Network (VPN), to “bypass geo-restrictions – like the one in place in Tanzania right now.”

As one user, who thanked Tsehai, posted, “Tanzania government has blocked access to X and attacked freedom of speech. We are now using VPN to use X.”

The country, the BBC called “one of the safest and most politically stable on the continent,” is marred by political tragedy.

Tanzania’s governing system is best described as centralised.

A majority Christian nation, with a dominant Muslim minority, Tanzanian politics are complex.

CCM has a monopoly on power and their control of “competitive politics” appears to be rigged in their favour.

The regime has been in power for decades and is partial to imprisoning members of opposition parties.

Leaders of the Chadema party opposition were arrested in August, some were released on bail, and others are still being detained.

Authorities charged the group with “incitement to violence,” apparently using that as a pretext to shut down a planned political rally.

Additionally, protests and political gatherings were only reinstated by Suluhu in January, after she lifted a 7-year ban.

The Tanzanian government blocking X also complies with June 2024 proposals put forward by Mohamed Ali Kawaida, chair of CCM’s youth arm.

Escalating the ruling party’s appeal to “safetyism,” Kawaida tried to argue that X was polluting the country by promoting “pornography, and homosexuality.”

Banning X – he implied – was in the interest of public health.

Questioning Kawaida’s reasoning, Internet Governance Tanzania Working Group (IGTWG) – seeming UN-affiliated – criticised the claims as “unsubstantiated.”

IGTWG said, “X” plays a minimal role in the spread of objectionable content compared to other platforms.

As if predicting CCM’s Tanzanian ban on X, at the time IGTWG warned, that “such a ban could set a dangerous precedent for future censorship.”

Shutting down access to X in Tanzania, they argued, would compromise informed public discourse, by stopping “open dialogue, about social, economic, and political issues.”

That’s the point.

As X account, Slow Kenya News stated, President Samia Suluhu’s lockdown of X, “reveals her true colours as a dictator, crushing free speech and dissent.”

Tanzania is approaching an election season.

Shutting down X is further evidence of CCM actively suppressing its political opponents.

By banning X, CCM appears to be tampering with the 2025 Tanzanian election.

From Britain to the EU, Australia, the United States, and Brazil, Elon Musk’s free speech platform is a threat to this kind of political tampering.

Ergo, for the globalist bureaucratic caste, X must go.

Most Popular

“Ethnic Erasure”: University Scraps Term “Anglo-Saxon” in an Effort to “Decolonise the Curriculum”“Ethnic Erasure”: University Scraps Term “Anglo-Saxon” in an Effort to “Decolonise the Curriculum”Staff Writer
Evangelicals Became Irrelevant Trying to Be RelevantEvangelicals Became Irrelevant Trying to Be RelevantBen Davis
Zuckerberg vs DurovZuckerberg vs DurovBill Muehlenberg
Australian Senator Warns Unvaccinated: "We're Coming at You Lock, Stock, and Barrel"Australian Senator Warns Unvaccinated: "We're Coming at You Lock, Stock, and Barrel"Staff Writer
It Will Be Real Bad News if Team Kamala Gets InIt Will Be Real Bad News if Team Kamala Gets InBill Muehlenberg
Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Staff Writer
Brazilian Government’s Far-Left War on Free Speech Goes Nuclear, Bans X and StarlinkBrazilian Government’s Far-Left War on Free Speech Goes Nuclear, Bans X and StarlinkRod Lampard
The Wolf and the LambThe Wolf and the LambStaff Writer
Trump’s “Fight, Fight, Fight” Must Include the Fight for Life and Abolition of AbortionTrump’s “Fight, Fight, Fight” Must Include the Fight for Life and Abolition of AbortionRod Lampard

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #10 – Dr Jereth Kok
The Caldron Pool Show: #6 – Lauren Southern (Canada Special)
The Caldron Pool Show: #11 – Senator Alex Antic
The Caldron Pool Show: #27 – God and Politics – with Joel Webbon
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.