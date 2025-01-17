Make Hollywood Great Again: Gibson, Voight, and Stallone Enlist as Trump’s Entertainment Envoys

The Don is adding The Expendables to his list of Avengers.

Stalwart, unwoke, and unashamed Christian conservatives, Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone will be Donald Trump’s entertainment envoys.

Trump’s ambassadorial announcement was made on Truth Social in between a long list of posts acknowledging incoming administration officials.

Giving his nod of approval, Trump implied the talented trio would herald a Hollywood revival.

As special ambassadors, Gibson, Voight, and Stallone, will liaise between Trump and Tinsel Town, ‘for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, back – bigger, better, and stronger.’

Refraining from calling out the Chinese Communist Party by name, Donald Trump noted that under Biden, Hollywood was losing big to foreign countries.

Trump was perhaps signalling to what Chris Fenton identified last year as Hollywoke’s subservience to the CCP.

The two recent stand-out examples of this are Pixels, and Top Gun 2.

Pre-empting an offended Communist Chinese Party blocking access to the billion-dollar Chinese market, Pixels movie execs allegedly changed a scene of the Great Wall being destroyed to the Taj Mahal.

This grand gesture of appeasement coincided with Top Gun 2 execs removing the Taiwanese and Japanese flags from Maverick’s iconic flight jacket.

Promising to turn Hollywoke back into the Golden Age of Hollywood, Trump offered a glimmer of hope, saying he would take Gibson, Voight, and Stallone’s recommendations on board.

Gibson, Voight, and Stallone are a stark contrast to fellow expendables cameo alum, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who like George Cluny’s 2016 false prophesy, told CCN Trump wouldn’t win the 2025 presidency.

This is no bandwagon.

All three envoys are sound choices.

Jon Voight has been voicing his concerns about the Democrats’ downgrade of democracy, in the name of “saving democracy,” for years.

In a video posted to X last October, Voight accused Hollywood of brainwashing Americans, stating that a vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz was “the most dangerous vote ever.”

Harris and Walz are the “most vile choice that you could entrust with your life; your children’s life.”

Voight then accused Harris of being corrupt, arguing that they would “destroy the American dream” by turning America into a prison run by the inmates.

Encouraging followers to vote for Trump, Voight said,

“Let us bring our country back to her glory. Let her thrive in the dream for all.”

“You must see the lie, and vote for the only one who can save the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Mel Gibson has been burned by Hollywood’s authoritarian underbelly well enough to argue, with confidence, things need to change.

Especially, Gibson recently insinuated when talking with Joe Rogan, Hollywood’s contempt for Christians.

Responding to Trump’s announcement, Gibson told Variety he found out when everyone else did.

“I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised.

“Nevertheless,” Gibson asserted, “I heed the call.

“My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can.”

Although Sylvester Stallone hasn’t publicly responded, he’s likely to step into the role.

Stallone likened Trump to Rocky during a function at Mar-a-Lago back in November.

Asserting his “keep punching” support for a Trump presidency, Stallone said, “When I did Rocky, the first image was a picture of Jesus.

“I found a church that had been converted to a boxing ring. So, the image pans down from Jesus onto Rocky being hit.”

“At that moment, he was the chosen person. Something was gonna happen. This man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives,” Stallone continued.

“Just like President Trump.”

Being a student of mythology, Stallone said, “Nobody could have pulled off what Trump has pulled off.

“I’m in awe,” the actor and director added.

Doubling down, Stallone said, “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world.

“Guess what? We’ve got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

WATCH: