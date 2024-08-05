Far-Left UK PM’s Fearmongering About the Far-Right Is Marxist Misdirection

Labour in the United Kingdom is presiding over the potential dissolution of that Kingdom.

Instead of deescalating tensions, Keir Starmer – the most leftwing Prime Minister to ever reside at 10 Downing St – chooses to spin facts into far-left fearmongering about the “far-right.”

Starmer’s poor responses show a leader who is both startled and stupefied. This makes him dangerous.

Instead of addressing Islamism, and the failure of multiculturalism, Starmer smack-talks the British working class.

Instead of acknowledging, and acting on widespread concerns about mass immigration, uninvited Islamification, and two-tier policing, Starmer ushers in the Soviet surveillance state.

UK Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning facial recognition and a "Minority Report" style police force to stop English people who might be thinking about protesting about those um, er, that, ah, well, er, you know… (Note to lefties: this is not going to fix the… — Rowan Dean (@rowandean) August 4, 2024

This over-reach shows that the Left doesn’t know how to deal with Islam when Islamism naturally breaches its “religion of peace” leftwing playpen for useful idiots.

Especially when the hijab hiding Islam’s intolerable hatred for Israel, “infidel,” and independent women, is forcibly removed.

This all portrays a Leftwing movement with no real idea how to respond to the crocodile they’ve politely fed for decades, hoping it’d never eat them.

So, they’re shifting the blame, and shaming its victims.

When the Left cry “far-right extremism” it’s mostly misdirection.

Thank you for the Top 10 list, 5Pillars. There were a couple of people on there I was not following.



5Pillars are Islamist apologists and spreaders of disinformation. Everyone on this list has called for peaceful protests, no violence.



There have been no "far-right riots" yet. https://t.co/xl4CaUZ3ox — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) August 4, 2024

They don’t want the public to see that the root cause of social division is, and has been leftism.

For years the Left have told us you’re either an “oppressor” or the “oppressed.”

For years the Left – via Intersectionality – have divided us between who they said the oppressor was, and who they scream at us the oppressed are.

For years, we’ve been told, you’re either an ally to left-wing ideology or you’re the enemy.

This is why they’re blaming the largely fictional ‘far-right’ for social division.

The hope is you won’t notice their vile – smiles, lies and hi-fives – hypocrisy.

Nobody has done more to sow division among the British people than race-obsessed Labour.



Remember that. — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) August 3, 2024

“Diversity is our strength” works great in retail, not in society.

The ideas of Marx and Mohammad are incompatible with Christian civilisation.

While all humans are created equal and have equally fallen short of the Glory of God, not all cultures – and not all religions – are of equal weight.

Contra to the United Nations’ 2017 Rights on Indigenous People, it’s not racist to distinguish one from the other.

Quality, substance, and truth, still outranks quantity, appearances, and the half-truths of hagiography.

What we’re seeing unfold across the West is a consequence of the “Get God out of politics” brigades badgering on about “Don’t talk to me about religion and politics!”

I would argue that this violent storm is also part of the dangerously ignorant, post-modern “go along to get along” ethos.

Starmer and the whole Westminster crowd have no one to blame, other than their own wilful ignorance.

British authorities have had plenty of advanced warning.

None so profound, nor as recent as the debanking of Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman’s brilliant criticisms of multiculturalism, and Tommy Robinson’s critique of jihad through the judiciary

Socialist Starmer’s gaslighting of reasons, and citizen dissent, will go down as one of the greatest misdirections about cause and effect in history; right next to “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Western Civilisation, liberty, and multi-ethnic social cohesion cannot survive what Marx, Mohmmad, and multiculturalism allows.