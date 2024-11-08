Zachary Levi’s Shunning Stuns No One: Farewells Broke Hollywoke

Zachary Levi’s predictable shunning stuns no one.

The SHAZAM!, and CHUCK actor has all-but formally farewelled broke Hollywoke, despite copping flak for platforming Trump.

Sifting through the deluge of disappointment, Levi, a Libertarian, said the Democrats lost his vote after they canned Kennedy, and gave up on Gabbard.

“I never felt obligated to vote by any party lines, until the Democrats UNdemocratically installed [Kamala]”, he explained.

Asked on X, if he would vote Democrat, Levi answered, “Had Kennedy or Gabbard” been candidates, he “would have voted for either in a heartbeat.”

Levi joined MAGA to back MAHA: Make America Health Again (MAHA).

His support for Trump is best understood in the light of Trump’s support for RFK Jnr.

Well aware he’d be shoved off stage by haters, Levi endorsed Trump in September, stating,

“Hollywood is a very liberal town, and endorsing Trump very well could constitute career suicide.”

Nevertheless, he added, “We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country.”

Vanity Fair replied by labelling Levi an anti-vaxxer, and a “failed DC superhero.”

Mirroring most of the hate being deployed the actor’s way, Independent Hollywood news outlet, Showbiz411, snapped,

“The only consolation here is that you will never be part of mainstream Hollywood after this.

“You can make movies with Mel Gibson and Dennis Quaid.”

Levi reposted the comment with the reply, all good.

“Enjoy reporting on the sidelines of the Hollywood apocalypse!

“My goal has always been to leave it at some point anyway,” he said.

The plan is to “build a better system that actually values and compensates the artists more than enriching executives.”

This is a system, he protested, that “compromises the creative integrity of the art whilst taking the lion’s share of the proceeds, which they don’t deserve.”

Addressing Hollywoke’s great replacement, Levi said, the new system will be an AI-free zone.

He wants to build a “certified organic,” system with “human-made content.”

Opposing broke Hollywoke putting AI profits before people, Levi aims to put profits back into the hands of the people.

Levi told Megyn Kelly, “As difficult as it can be sometimes to want to stand in this Trump campaign – because of those things that he might have issue with,” Levi said, at “the end of the day Trump is still the right way to go.”

Invited by Tulsi Gabbard to MC the Michigan Trump rally, the two-movie SHAZAM! star prayed, saying, “God if you want me to really step into all of this, I need you to tell me. I need you to call me into this.

“I prayed. I thought. I said okay. I think this is that moment where I can, I can do what I need to do.

“I’m not voting for Donald Trump,” Levi clarified.

“I’m voting for this Avenger team, this Voltron – whatever you want to call it” – I’m voting for Donald Trump, and the people Trump is bringing with him.

Such as Vance, Kennedy, Gabbard, Vivek, and Musk.

“They’re going to get in and do what Trump said he was going to do the first time, which is drain the swamp.”

Something, he can do this time round, Levi remarked, because Trump has doesn’t just have a better idea about what he’s doing, and what to expect, he’s got a better team.

For example, Levi asserted, “Trump is privately funding his own transition team, not waiting for the government.”

They’ll be “ready to go,” and “not compromised!”

Having some insight into the inner circle, Levi said, Gabbard and Kennedy will be “let loose” on the swamp.

“They’d do it in love, and do it fairly.”

Talking about legacy media with Kelly, Levi said, “a lot of people have been propagandised.”

This includes those within the big media echo chamber.

“One of the greatest evils that has been perpetrated against the American people is the spreading of misinformation by the very people who are accusing X, Musk, and Trump of spreading.”

Division is rife, because “half the population still believes the mainstream media, and are parroting their talking points.”

Look, for instance, he said, at how hard media and bureaucrats are trying “to censor X, and shut down thoughts and sentiments that are not in alignment with what they’re trying to shove down our throats.”

The “pandemic is a perfect example.”

There was a “narrative that was being pushed on everyone.”

Now, four years later, much of the counter-narrative they tried to wipe out, has been proven true.

Knowing the risk to his stardom, Levi concluded, after praying about putting convictions before career, “I was done. I was done sitting on my hands,” he said.

WATCH/LISTEN: