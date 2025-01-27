Trump’s Administration Champions the Right to Life

Donald J. Trump and J. D. Vance have done more in their first five days in office than just about any other presidential team in history. Whether it has been dealing with the border crisis, achieving key objectives in international relations, putting real brakes on various woke and DEI agendas, or standing against the radical trans and abortion camps, it has been amazing to see all that they have accomplished.

I like how my social media friend Robert A. J. Gagnon put it just moments ago:

Every faithful Christian should recognize that Trump just had the greatest and most productive first week of any President since at least FDR in 1932, almost a century ago. He is literally wearing out the leftwing Democrat-propaganda media by attacking on all fronts, for the good of the country. After four years of Sleepy Joe Biden, for whom a live unscripted press conference was almost as rare as a unicorn with wings, they literally can’t keep up with a 78 year-old man. After one week, Trump’s administration is already light years better than Biden’s ever was and infinitely better than a Harris administration would have been. It is not even close. Never-Trumpers should all humble themselves and confess that they were wrong. Those that endorsed Harris/Walz should repent in sackcloth and ashes for at least 90 days, and then take a vow of silence for one year not to comment on political matters other than to admit their grievous error. It turns out all along that the greatest threat to our democracy was … the “Democrats.” Who knew, except those of us who had been shouting it from the housetops for years, and were belittled and denounced for doing so?

But what has been really incredible and glorious to witness are all the pro-life initiatives and policies pouring forth from the new team in the White House. Here is a summary of a new article listing all the achievements so far:

Trump’s 9 Pro-Life Actions During His First Week: – Scrapped Biden’s pro-abortion web site – Signed order saying human life begins at conception – Pardoned 23 pro-life Americans – Defunded International Planned Parenthood – Enforced Hyde Amendment – Video address to March for Life

– Stopped lawfare against pro-life Americans – Endorsed Born Alive bill to protect abortion survivors – Signed Geneva Declaration saying no right to abortion Thank you @POTUS!

The article it was taken from ends this way:

Collectively, these actions during President Trump’s first week in office highlight a concerted effort to implement pro-life policies both domestically and internationally. By reinstating and enforcing policies that restrict federal funding for abortion services and participating in pro-life events, the administration has demonstrated its commitment to advancing the pro-life agenda.

Those achievements alone, in such a short space of time, are phenomenal. Sure, much more needs to be done, but we must never ‘despise the days of small beginnings,’ although these pro-life actions were far from small. So stay tuned for more pro-life legislation and policies to occur in the days and weeks ahead. And keep the President and team in your prayers, as the pro-death camp is going utterly berserk over all this.

President Trump even gave a brief video speech to the 52nd annual March for Life in Washington D. C. on Friday. He said this in part:

I am proud to be the first president ever to have joined you in person. As you know this annual March started 52 years ago on the first anniversary of the disastrous ruling known as Roe v Wade. That unconstitutional decision took power away from the states and the voters kicking off 50 years of division and anger. But thanks to your tireless work and devotion across five decades that historic wrong was set right three years ago. I was so proud to be a participant. Six courageous justices of the Supreme Court of the United States returned the issue to the state legislators and to the people where it belongs. It became a vote of the people. In my second term we will again stand proudly for families and for life. We will protect the historic gains we have made and stopped the radical Democrat push for a federal right who unlimited abortion on demand up to the moment of birth and even after birth. Think of that: after birth. And some people want that – can you believe it? We will work to offer a loving hand to new mothers and young families and we will support adoption and foster care. We will protect women and vulnerable children. Under my leadership a reformed Department of Justice will finally investigate the radical left attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centers and we will bring perpetrators to justice. We will get them to justice one way or the other. I will also end the weaponization of law enforcement against Americans of faith and I’m releasing the Christians and pro-life activists who were persecuted by the Biden regime for praying and living out their faith. I just signed that document and they’re being released. One such American was Paula Harlow. At 75 years old Paula was sentenced to two years in prison after praying outside of a clinic. That’s why she was sentenced to two years. That’s what happened under the Biden regime. In her sentencing the judge mocked her Christian faith while her husband pleaded to be thrown in jail with his wife fearing she would die alone behind bars. This week it was my honor to grant a full and complete pardon to Paula and many others who were the victims of this horrific weaponization. Never again will religious persecution be allowed to happen in America.

You can view his 4-minute message here:

But it is not just Trump getting involved in the pro-life cause. The new Vice President attended the rally and here are some of his stirring remarks:

Thank you for having me, and it is an honor to be standing with you here today for a life. We are proud to march with you, and yes, we will be back next year. The excitement, the passion, the unwavering conviction that every single person here on the National Mall clearly feels it is deeply moving to me and means more to President Trump and I than I could possibly say. For over a half century this March has united tens of thousands of Americans from all walks of life to rally for the cause of life in our nation It is the single largest gathering in the world to celebrate our movement the victories we’ve fought so hard for, and yes the victories yet to come…. By and large our society, our country has not yet stepped up in the way you have. And our government certainly has failed in that important responsibility. We failed a generation not only by permitting a culture of abortion on demand but also by neglecting to help young parents achieve the ingredients they need to live a happy and meaningful life. A culture of radical individualism took root – one where the responsibilities and joys of family life were seen as obstacles to overcome, not as personal fulfillment or personal blessings. Our society has failed to recognize the obligation that one generation has to another is a core part of living in a society to begin with. So let me say very simply I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country, and I want and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them in into the world and eager to raise them. And it is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world, and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are here at the March for Life. Now it should be easier, easier to raise a family, easier to find a good job, easier to build a home to raise that family in, easier to save up and purchase a good stroller, a crib for a nursery. We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages – one that recognizes and truly believes that the benchmark of national success is not our GDP number or our stock market but whether people feel that they can raise thriving and healthy families in our country.

Some of his concluding words were these:

With his return to office, no longer will the federal government direct FBI raids on the homes of people like Mark Houck and other Catholic and Christian activists who are fighting for the unborn every single day. And no longer will our government throw pro-life protesters and activists, elderly grandparents, or anybody else in prison. It stopped on Monday and we’re not going to let it come back to this country. Instead, and I know you all saw the news, the 47th President has already issued pardons to those unjustly imprisoned. And I want to be clear that this Administration stands by you we stand with you and most importantly we stand with the most vulnerable and the basic principle that people exercising the right to protest on behalf of the most vulnerable should never have the government go after them ever again. Now the crowd assembled here in this incredible National Mall provides an extraordinary example for our nation. You donate to diaper banks you help find housing for those in need you help fund the crisis pregnancy centers that give help to young women and young men in a time of crisis. You guys are the beating heart of the pro-life movement and you’ve saved many lives already and you’re going to save more again. You being here at this very march is a reminder of the incredible strength and unity of the pro-life movement and from the bottom of my heart thank you thank you for being here and thank you for marching here today. And most importantly in your works you remind us that the March for Life is not just a single event that happens on a frigid January day – the March for Life is the work of the pro-life movement every single day from this point forward. Now it is a lifelong call to action, a moment in time, but every single day that you guys do what you do from supporting young moms and dads to fighting for the unborn to working with our legislatures at the state and federal level, you make it possible for us to stand here and say that America is fundamentally a pro-baby, a pro-life, and a pro-family country.

Vance’s 14-minute speech is well worth watching – it can be viewed here:

So exciting things are now happening in America. Making America much more pro-life is an integral part of making America great again. I am so thankful Trump and Vance are now leading the United States of America, and not the pro-death Dems, Kamala and Joe.