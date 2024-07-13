Image

Trump Survives Assassination Attempt

“For years, concerns have been raised about the violent and dehumanising rhetoric expressed by prominent Democratic figures against President Trump and his supporters. It was only a matter of time before those words turned into actions.”

By Staff Writer Jul 14, 2024

President Donald Trump has survived an assassination attempt, after being shot while on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Footage of the shooting shows a bullet hitting the President’s right ear as he was speaking with the large crowd of supporters. After noticing the blood, Trump is then seen dropping to the floor as the Secret Service rushed to his aid.

Behind a wall of protection, Trump can then be seen pushing through the shield to raise a fist to the crowd before chanting “USA, USA!”

A statement from the Trump campaign said he was “fine”.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in the statement.

According to reports, the attempted assassin has been shot dead.

Of course, the mainstream media is wasting no time attempting to neutralize the story.

ABC News reported, “Trump rushed off stage after disruption at rally.”

CNN said, “Trump speech interrupted by Secret Service.”

According to MSNBC, “Trump was rushed offstage at Pennsylvania rally by Secret Service after loud popping noises heart.”

The Washington Post said: “Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally.”

And Newsweek is already shifting the spotlight to scary Trump supporters, reporting: “MAGA responds with outrage after Donald Trump injured at Pennsylvania Rally.”

But this is just what we’ve come to expect.

For years, concerns have been raised about the violent and dehumanising rhetoric expressed by prominent Democratic figures against President Trump and his supporters. It was only a matter of time before those words turned into actions.

