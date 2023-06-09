Trump Indicted, Again

Trump has been indicted again, making this the second attempt in two months to politically assassinate the former president.

Hyped up by Soros-funded New York District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, Trump’s first indictment was over alleged hush money.

Criticising Bragg’s work as “turning the rule of law on its head,” Ron DeSantis described the first indictment as proof Democrat-aligned bureaucrats were “weaponizing the legal system to advance a political agenda.”

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump/Pence legal advisor, added, they’re doing this because “Trump is running for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.”

The goal, she explained, wasn’t just to “get Trump at all costs,” they want to wear down voters by infecting them with “Trump fatigue.”

This latest attempt to thwart the MAGA President’s 2024 candidacy appears to be another well-orchestrated hit job.

Trump’s June indictment, recalled ABC News, was about “his handling of classified information while out of office.”

It’s thought Biden officials will seek to charge the former president with 37 counts of unlawful activity.

These include “the wilful retention of national defence information, up to conspiracy, concealing information, as well as providing false statements, and representations.”

Trump will front a federal court in Miami at 3pm on June 13.

The new DOJ indictment of the former president stems from the politically charged FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home in August last year over “classified materials.”

An America First Legal investigation into that raid found strong evidence suggesting the Biden White House coordinated with the Department of Justice, for the sole purpose of shutting down a primary political opponent.

The Woke White House’s newest never-Trump crusade is no different.

Of significance, breaking news of Trump’s indictment, conveniently smothered “bombshell” news confirming the Biden family’s ties to a USD $10 million bribery scheme involving Ukrainian outfit, Burisma.

Information in an FBI informant file (known as an FD-1023) gives strong reason to believe the current Democrat president and his son, Hunter Biden, were paid $5 million apiece – during his tenure as Obama’s VP – “to shake off a [Ukrainian] corruption investigation of Burisma owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.”

Investigating the file, an House Oversight Committee were in no doubt the file’s claims were legitimate given the corroborating circumstantial evidence.

So much so, they said, the FBI fears for the safety of its informant, should the informants identity be revealed.

The Committee’s statement about FBI concerns is backed by a rundown written, sent, then published online via the FBI’s Society of Former Special Agents.

Defending their handling of the Committee’s subpoena, the letter said the FBI had done everything it could to protect the informant, while meeting the Republican Committee’s demand for transparency.

In doing so, the FBI had handed over “an FD-1023 containing minimal redactions, on a read-and-return basis.”

FD-1023s are used by “special agents to record raw, unverified reports from confidential human sources (CHS’s).”

Upon reading the report, House Committee member, Nancy Mace, described the informant’s claims as damning evidence Biden had sold out his country.

To which Biden smacked back, “Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

In a POTUS Twitter response, Mace replied, “We don’t find selling out your country funny. Prove us wrong by releasing your and your family’s unredacted bank records. The FBI can’t protect you forever.”

.@POTUS we don’t find selling out your country funny. Prove us wrong by releasing your and your family’s unredacted bank records. The FBI can’t protect you forever. https://t.co/yMzuJ7PayZ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 8, 2023

The single mother of two then pointed to at least 20 shell corporations, saying, “And since you asked, the money is in your family’s shell companies. Release these bank records too.”

Backing Trump, 2024 GOP candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, “This is an affront to every citizen: we cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents.

“It’s hypocritical for the DOJ to selectively prosecute Trump but not Biden.”

Even moderate, Elon Musk weighed in, stating, “There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust.”

There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics.



Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2023

Likewise, Judicial Watch President, Tom Fitton argued, the indictment was ‘built on sand; it’s an indictment about nothing.’

He then warned, “Biden’s further transforming of the FBI and Justice Department into political enforcers in order to jail his leading political opponent could lead to the end of our constitutional republic.”

This day will go down in infamy. The unprecedented and corrupt indictment of President Trump is built on sand and is brazen election interference. It is an indictment about nothing. Biden’s further transforming of the FBI and Justice Department into political enforcers in order… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 9, 2023

Trump described the latest move against him as a distraction, saying he’s an “innocent man, and we’ll prove that.”

Posting news of the indictment to Truth Social, he trademarked the apparent political persecution as “the Boxes Hoax,” saying, they’re coming after me, yet, “Joe Biden has boxes of [government] documents everywhere.”

Trump then accused the Woke White House of committing election interference.

Calling the Biden administration “totally corrupt,” he concluded, “[they’re] trying to destroy a reputation, in order to win an election.”