Trump Indicted!

"They’ve been doing this for decades, Trump said, 'including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent,' is unprecedented."

A Grand Jury has indicted Donald Trump over alleged hush money paid by disgraced lawyer, Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, took the next step towards arresting the former U.S. President, by filing a felony indictment on Thursday.

The exact charges being made against Trump are, at this stage, unknown.

Always quick to bandwagon anything which might destroy Trump, Wokeshevists running amuck in the NY Times, reported, “prosecutors working for the (Soros) DA, will be asking the former Republican President to ‘surrender,’ and respond to the charges.”

Salivating for a pound of flesh, the piece was quickly followed by, “This is what will happen when Trump is arrested.“

If Trump fails to “surrender” to the NYPD, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis will have to approve Trump’s extradition to New York.

Responding to this prospect, DeSantis – widely presumed to be a 2024 candidate – went full, “we do not negotiate with terrorists,” on the Democrat DA:

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” DeSantis wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Aware that the prosecution of Trump is part of George Soros’ attempted political assassination of the former president, RDS added,

“The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It’s unAmerican,” he said.

Advertisement

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.



It is un-American.



The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

DeSantis was referring to at least one case, where the Soros District Attorney, had downgraded a repeat offender’s grand larceny charge to a misdemeanour.

The ‘career criminal’ was later charged with assaulting a woman.

Notably, Bragg is only one of many Soros plants in the judicial system, who are being heavily scrutinised for failing to protect and serve the American people, because they’re too busy protecting and serving George Soros’ political interests (see here).

Constitutional lawyer, Jenna Ellis, a former Trump administration advisor, hinting at how the indictment will be the birth of Biden’s Banana Republic, called the case against Trump, ‘a legal disaster.’

Reiterating remarks about the Woke War on Trump’s highly probable 2024 Presidency, Ellis said,

“The only reason DA Alvin Bragg is bringing charges is because Trump is running for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.”

Ellis added,

Washington’s career politician power bloc, “want a post-Trump America, yet they are incentivizing donors and the MAGA base to rally support against Trump because no one deserves to be politically prosecuted.”

The case against Donald Trump is a legal disaster and weaponizing the justice system against a political opponent.



The only reason DA Alvin Bragg is bringing charges is because Trump is running for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.



The DNC and RNC want a post-Trump… — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 30, 2023

Her latter observation came with the caveat,

“I don’t think the indictment helps Trump overall. It will help some with headlines and small dollar fundraising. But not [help win] moderates, and people with Trump fatigue.”

Trump, leading the GOP Presidential polls, slammed the indictment as high-level “election interference,” describing the Soros (owned) DA’s pursuit of him as historic “political persecution.”

The Make America Great Again citizen President then listed the number of manufactured narratives constructed by ‘radical Left Democrats’ to destroy him.

From ‘Russia, Russia, Russia, the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine; the Impeachment hoax 1 and 2; to the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid,’ and ‘now this indictment,’ they have been ‘engaged in a ‘Witch-Hunt to destroy MAGA’ – ‘the hard-working men, and women in this country.’

“The Democrats have lied, cheated, and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’” the press release said.

They’ve been doing this for decades, Trump continued, “including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent,” is unprecedented.

Seeing this as opportunity to capitalise on the Far-Left’s fatal flaw in turning him into an underdog, the former president was unwavering.

“I believe this Witch Hunt will backfire” on Biden, Trump declared.

“So, our movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Soros’ hand-picked Manhattan DA, and then we will defeat Joe Biden.”

With force, the statement concludes, “then we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats our of office so we can Make America Great Again.”

Statement from Donald Trump: “This is political persecution and election interference…” pic.twitter.com/159zh5EZsx — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 30, 2023

Condemning Soros’ “Death to America,” Democrats, Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy said, Bragg had ‘irreparably damaged’ the United States, in an ‘attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.’

Echoing Trump, and DeSantis, McCarthy wrote,

The Manhattan DA, “routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.

“The American people will not tolerate this injustice,” McCarthy asserted.

He then committed the House of Representatives to a process of “holding Alvin Bragg, and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”