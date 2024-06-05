COVID Vaccines May Have Contributed to Rise in Excess Deaths, Scientists Suggest

The mainstream media are finally talking about the possible link between Covid vaccines and the “sudden and unexplained” rise in excess deaths around the world. You know, the stuff we warned about years ago when it mattered most.

According to The Telegraph, scientists from the Netherlands suggested that Covid vaccines could be “partly to blame” for the excess deaths recorded across Western nations since the “pandemic.”

Researchers analysed data from 47 Western countries and discovered “there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020, with the trend continuing despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures.”

The study found that across Europe, the United States, and Australia, there were over one million excess deaths in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Additionally, there were 1.2 million excess deaths in 2021 and 800,000 in 2022, even after measures were implemented.

Researchers noted that the figure included deaths “from” COVID-19 as well as the “indirect effects of the health strategies to address the virus spread and infection.”

They warned that side effects linked to the Covid vaccine included ischemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome, brain hemorrhage, cardiovascular diseases, coagulation issues, gastrointestinal events, and blood clotting.

The outlet also noted that German researchers found that the onset of excess mortality in early 2021 in the country coincided with the vaccine rollout, suggesting that this “warrants further investigation.”

In Australia, News.com.au published a similar report, noting that in March, the Australian Senate established an inquiry into excess mortality rates. It is due to hand down its final report by August 31.

The news comes just days after it was reported that Dr Anthony Fauci had ‘made up’ the six-foot social distancing rule and other measures, including masking kids.

Once again, today’s news headlines are just yesterday’s Caldron Pool headlines. As they say, the difference between a “conspiracy theory” and the truth is only a matter of time.

