Joebama Harris Clinton: Klavan’s Take on the Electoral College Confirmation

Andrew Klavan’s wisdom shines through once again.

Linked below is his take on the looming electoral college confirmation of President Joebama Harris Clinton.

I’ve been a cautious supporter of Trump since 2016. There’s four years of articles to back that up.

I still am, and with that sentiment, I agree with most of Andrew Klavan’s conclusions here.

Chief among them being the generous view that “if we believe God brought Donald J. Trump into office, we have to hold the same view for Joseph Biden.”

God still reigns. If He can thwart and humble a false prophet like Balaam; and speak through the “hee-haw” of an ass, we can be well reassured that America is in good hands.

Highlights:

Trump’s Achievements In One Term Makes Him One Of The Greatest One Term Presidents 19:40

Media Threw Election To Democrats By Censoring Hunter Biden Story 25:00

The Press Continues Their Lies By Covering Up The Biden Leaked Tape That Confirms His Plans To Defund The Police 31:40

WATCH:

