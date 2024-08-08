Seven Arrested at Gunpoint by French Police for “End to Attacks Against Christians” Protest

High-level French authorities are reportedly behind the heavy-handed arrest of 6 CitizenGo protesters, and their driver.

After campaigning peacefully without incident since 9am, the “Stop attacks on Christians” bus was stopped by armed police in Paris around 7pm.

Arrested at gunpoint, the group – which includes three women – were reportedly strip-searched, denied legal representation, and imprisoned.

Catholic Non-profit international news platform, Zenit, reported, “Armed police surrounded the bus, took the Christian protesters to a police station, then transferred them in handcuffs to a secure secondary facility.”

Zenit described the event as political, stating that the group were treated as hardened criminals, interrogated, and threatened with further imprisonment.

“All of their belongings were confiscated.

“Some were (allegedly) denied water, and denied contact with their family members,” Zenit staff writers explained.

The group were only released after “significant pressure from CitizenGo’s lawyer.”

Advertisement

Zenit have accused the newly installed far-left French government of falsely arresting, and illegally imprisoning the peaceful protesters.

Breaking the news on X, CitizenGo president, Ignacio Arsuaga, said that ‘a French prosecutor, under Macron’s orders’ was responsible for the hardline arrest.

Giving reasons for the protest, Arsuaga said, “The bus was protesting the mockery of the Last Supper at the Olympic Games opening ceremony, and demanding that French authorities and the IOC stop attacking Christians.”

Advertisement

Lawyers have told him “there is no case,” presumably because no laws were broken.

CitizenGO is now filing a lawsuit against Macron, the Attorney General, and the gendarmerie.

“Woke governments are becoming increasingly totalitarian. CitizenGo will continue to denounce this.”

“Thank God, our colleagues have already been released,” Arsuaga concluded.

Six of our team members were forced to spend the night in jail for simply denouncing the mockery of Christians by having the message "STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS" written on a bus. This is not illegal in any way, as a lawyer states:



“It appears impossible to constitute the crime… pic.twitter.com/eSN542E8ig — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) August 6, 2024

Catholic mum of five, and Christian campaigner associated with CitizenGo, Caroline Farrow, added more context.

Police are alleging that CitizenGo “were conducting a ‘public demonstration without the government’s permission,” she posted on X.

To this, Farrow added, “Ironically, the bus, clearly offensive to the French police and authorities, is still parked at the Police Station in District 16th, 3 blocks from the Arc de Triumph in front of everyone in the middle of downtown Paris.

“This incident underscores the need for citizen action in defending life, family, and freedom against political and ideological persecution.”

“United, we can confront such injustices and safeguard our fundamental rights.”

Right – so you see this bus. Is it hateful? Does it promote public disorder… pic.twitter.com/YOQ777Z0mo — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) August 6, 2024

CitizenGo’s team have since been ejected by French authorities, after refusing to censor their protest by stripping the bus of its vinyl protest message.

Police guided the team out of Paris not long after their release.

The French authorities DEMANDED that we remove our vinyls and messaging from the bus. Our lawyer resisted, so instead we are being expelled from the city, escorted by the police. https://t.co/AtA4G2tuAl — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) August 6, 2024

Online news org, Le Parisien said the bus was registered in Spain.

Additionally, LP painted the Christian protest as misleading, stating that the Olympics’ opening ceremony skit was being “misinterpreted.”

Discounting the blatant LGBTQ+ contempt for Christ and Christians, Le Parisien implied that Christians were deliberately misconstruing the skit as an “offensive adaptation of the Last Supper.”

The Vatican’s response to the open ceremony’s mockery of Christ is as sloppy as it has been way too slow.

A communique posted on the 3 August conveyed “sadness” about the Last Supper being sexualised by members of the LGBTQ+ sex cult.

The short press release also signalled Vatican approval of dissent protesting the homosexual hijacking of a pivotal moment in the life of Jesus Christ, and the early church.

Instead of calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to explain the blatant political stunt designed to malign Christians, the ‘Holy See’ told the IOC it shouldn’t ‘ridicule religious convictions.’

The Vatican’s vague wrist-slap of the IOC came with an affirmation of “freedom of expression, limited by respect for others.”

Far-left – New-Vichy – France’s attempts to bury CitizenGo’s protest has backfired in a big way.

This hardline attack on Christians is fast becoming intentional news.

A CitizenGo petition requesting an apology, and explanation from the IOC has reached 393k+ signatures since going live 10 days ago.

French authorities surrendering to the LGBTQ+, by treating Christian protestors as “terrorists,” proves the protestors’ point.

The optics are that clumsy and comical, they make Dany Boon’s R.A.I.D, and Peter Seller’s Inspector Jacques Clouseau, look good.