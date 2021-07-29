Medical Doctor Responds to Health Minister Calling the Unvaccinated “Extremely Selfish”

"...despite one-third of the Australian population being obese, the doctrine of 'fat acceptance,' never once condemned by these bureaucrats, has taken off even more impressively than their BMIs."













NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has branded Australians who do not want to take the vaccine as “extremely selfish,” saying it’s time for unvaccinated people to “wake up.”

“We had a question… about some people not wanting to take vaccines,” Hazzard said during a press conference. “Well, my message to them is, you’re being extremely selfish.

“If you think you can not have a vaccine just because you don’t want to have a vaccine, well, you should think about what you’re doing to your family and to the community.

“And I would say, even more than that, what a hide you have. What a ridiculous position is that, when you’re going to put health staff at risk, and when you get sick, you’re going to expect to come into hospital and get paid for by taxpayers.”

Hazzard continued, “You know what, it’s time for those who actually think that way to wake up.”

Power drunk. What disgusting, condescending, dribble from the NSW Health Minister.



Absolutely NOBODY will get vaccinated because @BradHazzard called them names.



But it will incite public anger towards a portion of the community. Maybe that’s the point.pic.twitter.com/3fiVFEFChG — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) July 29, 2021

A medical doctor, whose name shall be withheld to avoid repercussions to their career, reached out to Caldron Pool in relation to the Health Minister’s comments.

The doctor said: “For Hazzard and Co. to brand those who refuse a vaccine as ‘selfish’ when there are taxpayer-funded coronary artery bypasses, bariatric surgeries, wards filled with smokers, Type II diabetics, and those with alcoholic liver disease, as though those people have been ‘responsible,’ flies in the face.

“Nobody labels them ‘selfish.’ Nobody labels them ‘idiots.’ In fact, despite one-third of the Australian population being obese, the doctrine of ‘fat acceptance,’ never once condemned by these bureaucrats, has taken off even more impressively than their BMIs.

“These people really don’t care about health,” the doctor said.

Adding, “Most importantly, one should not be compelled to accept any therapy against one’s will.”

