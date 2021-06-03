Melbourne Pastor Arrested, Church Service Shut Down by Police

















Police in Victoria have reportedly arrested a pastor after he announced his church would remain open throughout Melbourne’s latest lockdown.

Pastor Paul Furlong was arrested Sunday morning and charged with ‘incitement’ as around 50 members of Revival Christian Church gathered for worship.

Avi Yemini of Rebel News attended the Sunday morning service which was forced to move to a local shopping centre after police closed off the grounds surrounding the church.

Police soon after stormed the outdoor service, ordering the congregation to leave, before issuing five infringement notices, and tackling one man to the ground.

