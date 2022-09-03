More Churches Speak Up

"The Church has been the most successful movement against arbitrary tyrants throughout history. The more the Church speaks up, the more we can challenge evil, and the more likely we are to see totalitarian efforts fail."

One of the biggest concerns of many people, Christian or not, during the Covid craziness, was the lack of a strong response from the Church.

But more Church leaders are speaking up. A group of international church leaders have released the Frankfurt Declaration of Christian and Civil Liberties:

Christians, Against The Abuse Of Power In the course of human events, it sometimes becomes necessary for people of good faith to speak out against the abuse of power. This should be done only after serious and prayerful deliberation, and even then, in an attitude of humility and with respect for the authorities that have been established by God. Such protest should be expressed in the hope that civil authorities who are found to be eroding rights and liberties may yet fulfill their responsibility as their rightful guardians. A few concerned pastors from different continents, moved by an emergent totalitarianism of the State over all realms of society, and particularly the Church, and the disregard of God- given and constitutionally guaranteed rights during the Covid crisis, joined in common cause to craft a solemn declaration, which seeks to address these threats with the timeless truths of God’s Word. The following affirmations and denials, derived from biblical principles, we put forth for consideration by all Christians and relevant authorities, in the hope that this document will give light and strength for faithful witness to Jesus Christ in our day.

I particularly like this section:

Call for Respect, Repentance, & Resistance We commend and express our gratitude to those civil authorities who respect the essential nature of these Christian beliefs and practices and who have a high regard for individual and religious freedoms. To those civil authorities who have disregarded these freedoms, we call on you to repent and to become again the protectors of liberty and of the rights that God has given to all men, lest in the abuse of your God-given authority, you become liable to God’s wrath. To those who desire to compel us to obey the secular State rather than God, we respectfully, but firmly say (like the three Hebrews who refused to worship Nebuchadnezzar’s golden statue), “We have no need to answer you in this matter. The God we serve is able to save us from you, and He will rescue us from your hand. But even if He does not, we want you to know that we will not serve your gods or worship the idols you have set up.” (Dan. 3:16-18)

I encourage you to read the whole thing and sign if you feel so inclined.

Praise God, more pastors are taking a stand.